Bank of England raises interest rates to 2.25%

The BoE was expected to produce a significant rate hike as UK inflation continues to rise, now closing in on 10%.

This is the seventh consecutive increase and makes it the highest level of interest rates since 2008.

The Monetary Policy Committee was heavily split in its decision, with five members voting to raise rates by 0.5 percentage points, three members preferred a more bullish hike of 0.75 percentage points, up to 2.5% interest rate, and just one member wanted to increase by 0.25 percentage points, to 2%.

However, it was unanimous in its decision to reduce the purchase UK government bonds by £80bn over the next 12 months, in line with the strategy set out in the August meeting.

Cost-of-living crisis forces almost half of investors to cash in their shares

In its statement, the MPC touched on several of the macroeconomic headwinds facing the UK, including the "uncertain" outlook for UK retail energy prices.

It wrote: "The MPC's remit is clear that the inflation target applies at all times, reflecting the primacy of price stability in the UK monetary policy framework. The framework recognises that there will be occasions when inflation will depart from the target as a result of shocks and disturbances. The economy has been subject to a succession of very large shocks.

"Monetary policy will ensure that, as the adjustment to these shocks continues, CPI inflation will return to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term. Monetary policy is also acting to ensure that longer-term inflation expectations are anchored at the 2% target."

This rates decision comes hours after the US Federal Reserve announced it would be increasing interest rates by 0.75%, in a more hawkish stance on inflation.

Fed increases interest rates as US inflation hits 14-year high

Charlie Huggins, the head of equities at Wealth Club, said that MPC may feel like its "hand was forced".

He added: "The new Tory government is opening the fiscal taps, while on the other side of the pond, the Federal Reserve is tightening the monetary screws. Both factors have compounded pressure on sterling, which is trading at its weakest level against the dollar since 1985. A weak currency only fans the flames of inflation, given the UK's reliance on imports."

Huggins added that the BoE was between a "rock and a hard place" as a softer approach could send the already weakened sterling into a "tailspin" and caused inflation to "get even more out of control", but by going to tough and tightening too son it could "easily choke the life out of the economy, without significantly easing the cost-of-living crisis.

"It is a horrible balancing act, with seemingly no good outcomes."

Thomas Wells, manager of the Sanlam Global Inflation-Linked Bond fund, added that a "soft landing looks too optimistic now".

He said that today's rate hike will not last in controlling inflation.

Wells said: "There is a lag between raising central bank base rates and the effects appearing in the wider economy. At the point where the BoE believes it has inflation under control, the picture will be one of weak growth, higher prices, lower real wages and higher unemployment levels."