Valuation blunder at Schroders adds salt to wounds of ex-Woodford trust investors

The company has been inadvertently exaggerating the value of its third largest holding since April, with the mistake only coming to light this week.

FCA to impose £50m fine on Link Fund Solutions over Woodford failings

In a "NAV reinstatement" released on Tuesday (20 September), SUPP said it had "identified that, due to an administrative error, the valuation its holding in BenevolentAI has been held at the valuation on the date of completion of the transaction with Odyssey and not updated for the quoted price on a daily basis since 26 April 2022".

This means the trust's NAV has been mistakenly reported as higher than it should have been ever since, having failed to take into account the falling value of BenevolentAI since it floated on the Euronext exchange in Amsterdam.

The readjustment has led to a reduction of 2.41 pence per share to 33.59 pence and the company has confirmed that the daily quoted price for BenevolentAI will be reflected in its daily indicative unaudited NAV going forward.

SUPP could have been overstating its assets by as much as £21.8m before the correction was made.

As a result, this means that anyone who has bought shares in the trust since April has been basing their decision on a falsely inflated NAV.

This latest scandal comes as the trust - which is the formerly disgraced Woodford Patient Capital trust - is in the process of sacking its administrator Link Fund Solutions, which will have been responsible for some of its valuations.

However, the decision to serve notice on Link in July is not related to the error and was put forward to bring AIFM services in line with Schroders' wider investment trust business.

Woodford redress: 'What has the FCA been doing for three years?'

A spokesperson for Schroders said the firm became aware of the issue late on Friday and "moved immediately to ensure that Link highlighted this issue to the trust board and market" according to reports.

They said: "Schroders does not have responsibility for portfolio valuations — we are not involved with this aspect of the trust's operation."

Link is already facing fines and redress payments of £356m due to its botched handling of Woodford's main Equity Income fund.

Shares in SUPP, which had already plummeted by 45% from the start of the year to 31 August 2022, dropped by 3.7% to 18p on Wednesday.

As at 11:45am today (22 September), its shares were down 2.9% on yesterday's closing price.