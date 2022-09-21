BlackRock launches first MPS range on Transact platform

Transact platform has been ‘further enhanced’ through the provision of the Transact - BlackRock MPS, it said

Jenna Brown
clock • 2 min read
Transact has selected BlackRock to provide and manage the Transact - BlackRock Model Portfolio Service (MPS) to the financial adviser community.

It is the first time BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has managed an MPS range on a UK advisory platform.

Transact said the service was being launched to extend the choice of discretionary investment managers to financial advisers.

It said advisers were increasingly outsourcing investment management, via discretionary investment manager models and multi-asset funds hosted on platforms.

It added that this was driven by a desire to "reduce cost and risk, with assets managed by the third-party discretionary investment managers on the Transact platform more than doubling in recent years".

The Transact - BlackRock MPS range will consist of seven discretionary risk-managed model portfolios with varying volatility and asset allocation ranges comprised of index mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and cash.

The platform said these models draw on BlackRock's market-leading investment management and asset allocation capabilities.

There will be a target allocation of between 60-80% in iShares index mutual funds and ETFs (managed by BlackRock) and up to 40% index products from other asset managers. The use of low-cost index products within the MPS facilitates a competitive pricing structure and enables advisers to save money for their clients.

BlackRock's Multi-Asset Strategies & Solutions team will manage the seven model portfolios.

Transact chief executive Jonathan Gunby said: "Advisers have told us that third-party discretionary investment managers help to reduce cost and risk in their businesses, whilst allowing them to spend more time with clients. 

"Hence we saw an opportunity to offer an additional service offering value for money via BlackRock, recognised by clients and one of the world's largest discretionary managers and leading risk managers." 

BlackRock head of UK advisers and platforms Heather Christie added: "We are excited to have been selected by Transact to design and manage the Transact - BlackRock MPS range.

"The UK savings and investments market is evolving rapidly with advisers increasingly adopting discretionary investment management services.

"The Transact - BlackRock MPS range, supported by BlackRock's global asset management capabilities, brings a truly differentiated proposition to the IFA market."

Jenna Brown
