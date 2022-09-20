abrdn plans £500m shareholder payout to quell investor tension - reports

According to the FT, the board is discussing what the best mechanism for the return could be, including a special dividend, although all plans will be subject to regulatory approval.

Shareholders are set to receive an additional £400-500m before the end of 2022, with the asset manager likely to raise the cash by selling down stakes in other companies.

abrdn exits FTSE 100 as F&C gains promotion

The plans have arisen following the demotion of abrdn from the UK's blue chip FTSE 100 index, which saw the firm enter the FTSE 250 for the first time since the 2017 merger of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life Investments propelled the firm into the top benchmark.

Nearly 18 months after its rebrand the firm's half-yearly report revealed that profits were down 18% compared to the same period last year and IFRS tax losses of £320m.

In the same report, it lowered its outlook and announced plans to close or merge 100 funds shortly after. This was after 12 members of its multi-asset team took voluntary redundancy and an earlier five left after the UK and European equity teams were merged; a persistent theme of exiting lingering around the firm.

abrdn declined to comment on the payout proposals.