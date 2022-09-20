Apex Group expands ESG assessment tool offering

Impact Positive Solution

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Apex’s Impact Positive Solution uses a range of qualitative and quantitative data
Image:

Apex’s Impact Positive Solution uses a range of qualitative and quantitative data

Apex Group has launched a new ESG assessment tool for private markets, expanding its offering of ESG products.

Apex's Impact Positive Solution uses a range of qualitative and quantitative data, attempting to create a tailored approach for each firm.

The tool assesses impact performance through a five-step process. First, a screening process with ‘do no harm' exclusion.

Next, a contribution assessment and Key Performance Indicator (KPI) identification process, using frameworks and methodologies from places such as the Impact Management Project, SDGs, IRIS+, and regulations such as the EU Taxonomy.

Fidelity International launches Sustainable Biodiversity fund

After that, this is a data collection via Apex's proprietary online platform with qualitative and quantitative data which is tailored to the company for impact performance, then an independent data verification and advisory procedure by ESG experts.

Finally comes an impact report of verified KPIs, which are aligned with standards and regulations, that can be integrated within ESG and financial reporting.

Apex said that despite impact investing being a rapidly growing field, there is a "lack of rigorous measurement and interpretation of impact performance". Impact investing is set to almost double between 2019 and 2025, according to Barclays Private Bank.

HSBC AM launches Article 9 circular economy fund

The tool was launched as part of the firm's ESG Impact Month, which is an attempt to "drive accountability for ESG in the financial services space".

Andy Pitts-Tucker, managing director of ESG at the firm, said: "We are excited to announce the launch of our new Impacting Investing Solution as we embark on Apex Group's ESG Impact Month."

"With the expansion of our ESG offering we hope to address the challenges and hurdles faced by investors across the financial services industry, enabling us all to make a positive impact on the world and drive constructive change for many years to come."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Stock Spotlight: Adobe's acquisition plans 'smacks of a sense of desperation'

HSBC AM launches Article 9 circular economy fund

More on ESG

Green bonds expected to be most popular
Bonds

S&P Global Ratings downgrades GSSSB forecast by 16%

$865bn issuance rather than $1.5trn

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 20 September 2022 • 2 min read
Sustainable funds experience outflows for the first time in almost three years.
Equities

Sustainable funds see outflows for first time since March 2020

£199m of net outflows

Investment Week
clock 20 September 2022 • 2 min read
As European gas prices continue to rise, Fitch Ratings has predicted that reliance on coal-powered energy generation will increase over 2022-2025.
ESG

Fitch raises thermal coal price predictions as energy crisis persists

Metals cut on growth revisions

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 20 September 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Fundsmith Emerging Equities trust proposes liquidation

14 September 2022 • 1 min read
02

Thirteen Article 9 funds hold fast fashion brands under government investigation

14 September 2022 • 6 min read
03

Ex-Woodford director's firm no longer holds FCA approval

15 September 2022 • 1 min read
04

Woodford redress: 'What has the FCA been doing for three years?'

14 September 2022 • 3 min read
05

Fundsmith Emerging Equities closure: 'Not everything he touches turns to gold'

15 September 2022 • 5 min read
06

'A short calm before the storm resumes': BoE likely to maintain pressure despite inflation dip

14 September 2022 • 3 min read
22 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Sustainable Investment Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot