Apex Group expands ESG assessment tool offering

Apex's Impact Positive Solution uses a range of qualitative and quantitative data, attempting to create a tailored approach for each firm.

The tool assesses impact performance through a five-step process. First, a screening process with ‘do no harm' exclusion.

Next, a contribution assessment and Key Performance Indicator (KPI) identification process, using frameworks and methodologies from places such as the Impact Management Project, SDGs, IRIS+, and regulations such as the EU Taxonomy.

Fidelity International launches Sustainable Biodiversity fund

After that, this is a data collection via Apex's proprietary online platform with qualitative and quantitative data which is tailored to the company for impact performance, then an independent data verification and advisory procedure by ESG experts.

Finally comes an impact report of verified KPIs, which are aligned with standards and regulations, that can be integrated within ESG and financial reporting.

Apex said that despite impact investing being a rapidly growing field, there is a "lack of rigorous measurement and interpretation of impact performance". Impact investing is set to almost double between 2019 and 2025, according to Barclays Private Bank.

HSBC AM launches Article 9 circular economy fund

The tool was launched as part of the firm's ESG Impact Month, which is an attempt to "drive accountability for ESG in the financial services space".

Andy Pitts-Tucker, managing director of ESG at the firm, said: "We are excited to announce the launch of our new Impacting Investing Solution as we embark on Apex Group's ESG Impact Month."

"With the expansion of our ESG offering we hope to address the challenges and hurdles faced by investors across the financial services industry, enabling us all to make a positive impact on the world and drive constructive change for many years to come."