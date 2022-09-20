Federated Hermes adds fixed income pro to product specialists team

Based in London, Ditsas (pictured) will be a client-facing representative for all fixed income strategies across public and private markets.

Ditsas joins from AllianceBernstein, where he worked for two years as a fixed income investment specialist, holding similar roles previously at Syz Asset Management and JP Morgan Asset Management.

"Our full suite of fixed income products across both public and private markets have been attractive solutions to a wide range of clients globally. We see this interest set to grow with investors assessing risk in this tumultuous and inflationary environment," said Cook.

"This was proved by the level of flows into the asset class recently: Almost a billion pounds from UK investors in July according to the Investment Association. Michalis' role is therefore a key one in the team. His impressive expertise and seniority will be a huge benefit to us and our clients."

Federated Hermes has seen significant interest in its fixed income solutions and has been adding to its product range in line with client demand, the firm said.

Last year, it launched the Federated Hermes Climate Change High Yield Credit fund, which the firm said was one of the group's top selling fixed income funds globally in Q2 2022.

"Michalis' hire reflects the growth of this platform and a commitment to the firm's client base," a spokesperson said.