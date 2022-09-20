Federated Hermes adds fixed income pro to product specialists team

Michalis Ditsas joins

clock • 1 min read
Based in London, Ditsas (pictured) will be a client-facing representative for all fixed income strategies across public and private markets.
Image:

Based in London, Ditsas (pictured) will be a client-facing representative for all fixed income strategies across public and private markets.

Federated Hermes has bolstered its product specialists team with the hire of Michalis Ditsas as investment director for fixed income.

Based in London, Ditsas will be a client-facing representative for all fixed income strategies across public and private markets. He will report to James Cook, head of product specialists. 

Ditsas joins from AllianceBernstein, where he worked for two years as a fixed income investment specialist, holding similar roles previously at Syz Asset Management and JP Morgan Asset Management. 

Federated Hermes finds new senior bond manager at Aviva

"Our full suite of fixed income products across both public and private markets have been attractive solutions to a wide range of clients globally. We see this interest set to grow with investors assessing risk in this tumultuous and inflationary environment," said Cook.

"This was proved by the level of flows into the asset class recently: Almost a billion pounds from UK investors in July according to the Investment Association. Michalis' role is therefore a key one in the team. His impressive expertise and seniority will be a huge benefit to us and our clients."

Federated Hermes hires director for UK and Ireland wholesale team

Federated Hermes has seen significant interest in its fixed income solutions and has been adding to its product range in line with client demand, the firm said. 

Last year, it launched the Federated Hermes Climate Change High Yield Credit fund, which the firm said was one of the group's top selling fixed income funds globally in Q2 2022. 

"Michalis' hire reflects the growth of this platform and a commitment to the firm's client base," a spokesperson said. 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Fidelity International launches Sustainable Biodiversity fund

Oberon Investments bolsters investment team

More on People moves

Lydotes will continue to report to Newton IM equities CIO John Porter.
People moves

Newton IM appoints new head of equity income as Ilga Haubelt leaves portfolio management

James Lydotes appointed

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 20 September 2022 • 1 min read
Matthew Tillett to join Premier Miton to take over from Andy Jackson late this year.
People moves

Allianz GI's Matthew Tillett resurfaces at Premier Miton as Andrew Jackson retires

Will take over in October

Investment Week
clock 20 September 2022 • 2 min read
Prior to joining Oberon, Marsden spent seven years managing investment portfolios for Redmayne Bentley’s private clients, charities and trusts.
People moves

Oberon Investments bolsters investment team

Ian Marsden joins

Valeria Martinez
clock 20 September 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Fundsmith Emerging Equities trust proposes liquidation

14 September 2022 • 1 min read
02

Thirteen Article 9 funds hold fast fashion brands under government investigation

14 September 2022 • 6 min read
03

Ex-Woodford director's firm no longer holds FCA approval

15 September 2022 • 1 min read
04

Woodford redress: 'What has the FCA been doing for three years?'

14 September 2022 • 3 min read
05

Fundsmith Emerging Equities closure: 'Not everything he touches turns to gold'

15 September 2022 • 5 min read
06

'A short calm before the storm resumes': BoE likely to maintain pressure despite inflation dip

14 September 2022 • 3 min read
20 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equity Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot