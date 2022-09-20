Stock Spotlight: Adobe's acquisition plans 'smacks of a sense of desperation'

In response, the market rewarded Adobe with the worst single-day performance since 2010, with share prices falling 17%, according to Morningstar.

Richard de Lisle, manager of the De Lisle America fund, said that Adobe's stock price had fallen "from $700 in November to $296 today," a fall of 58% compared to the NASDAQ's 27% and S&P 500's 19% drop.

Josh Gilbert, market analyst at eToro, said: "Investors have shown no hesitation in voicing their displeasure at Adobe's $20bn deal for Figma and the underwhelming earnings forecast for the current quarter."

Brian Lichtor, marketing associate at Roundhill Investments, also credited the acquisition as the cause of the drop-off, arguing that when an acquisition is announced, "we quickly get a glance at what investors think of the transaction, both in terms of the cost and synergy between the companies".

He compared the events to that of Amazon buying Whole Foods in 2017, which saw Amazon's market cap climb $15.6bn in a day, $1.9bn higher than Whole Food's acquisition price.

By contrast, Adobe "lost about $29bn in market cap, $9bn more than it agreed to buy Figma for", Lichtor said.

He explained that the price tag was seen as too hefty by Wall Street, due to "the current macroeconomic environment, lacklustre IPO market and Figma's own $10bn valuation as of June 2021".

Neil Campling, head of TMT research at Mirabaud Equity Research, said that a $20bn price tag "smacks of a sense of desperation", stating that Adobe clearly felt it had to buy the company before another competitor such as Microsoft did.

He added: "It feels like there was an auction process to get that high a price for the company. Back of the envelope calculations suggest Adobe is paying about 12% of market cap for an additional 3% of annual recurring revenue."

Gilbert agreed: "The price paid for Figma values the startup at 50 times annual recurring income, which feels like an anachronism in the middle of a tech stock rout and when it looks like we may enter a global slowdown".

He noted that the market was especially sceptical after the firm's current quarterly forecasts, which he said "undershot expectations". While earnings were high, sales came in below what had been predicted.

However, de Lisle said that while Adobe's drop had been attributed to the acquisition, "that is clearly not the whole story", as Adobe had a market cap of $330bn at the top and even $175bn at the time of the acquisition.

"They could have had Figma for breakfast and besides, in the heyday of the FAANGs, defensive acquisitions were treated as positive because they eliminated the competition and strengthened their monopoly powers," he added.

Tactical acquisition?

Most analysts agreed that the move looked like an attempt by Adobe to buy up competition, with Campling arguing that although Figma brings in much less revenue than Adobe as a whole, it "has likely been a reason for slowing growth at Adobe".

"The strategic decision appears to make sense: Better to buy than build and take out the disruptor before you get fully disrupted," he added.

Gilbert said that since "Adobe paid such a high price for a firm creating software similar to what it already produces", there was an argument that the move was "tactical", and Adobe "wanted to take Figma out of the race or to stop rivals acquiring it".

Campling explained that Figma has often been described as the next generation competitor to Adobe, which he said had "taken the creative industry by storm". He noted that Adobe has acknowledged in the past that Canva and Figma have been "competition in parts of the total addressable market".

"Investors have worried that Figma might do to Adobe, what CRM did to Siebel, JD Edwards, Oracle etc. Figma has since become so central to how Microsoft's designers do their jobs that Jon Friedman, Microsoft's corporate vice president of design and research, said Figma is 'like air and water for us'," he added.

The move has continued to cause confusion among investors, Gilbert said, with some openly criticising the firm for this move.

11thestate, a platform involved in securities class action cases, said today (20 September) that it was launching a new case against Adobe for investors who held long positions on the firm.

The organisation said that "one of Adobe's flagship products, Adobe XD, could no longer compete with Figma". This meant that as a result, "the only way not to lose market share was to take over the competitor at a high price".