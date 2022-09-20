Oberon Investments bolsters investment team

Prior to joining Oberon, Marsden spent seven years managing investment portfolios for Redmayne Bentley’s private clients, charities and trusts.

He joined the firm as a stockbroker in 2013 and was promoted to trainee investment manager the following year before taking on his investment manager role in October 2015.

"The growth of our investment management business has been outstanding and is reflected in our ability to attract high quality investment managers of the calibre of Ian," said Simon McGivern, CEO at Oberon.

The investment boutique currently manages £1bn in funds under management and administration.