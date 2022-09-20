Federated Hermes cuts ties with 'anti-ESG' US nonprofit

The move comes after the $632bn US manager was questioned by its European pension fund clients on why it had agreed to act as a gold sponsor for the SFOF, a Republican foundation that has campaigned aggressively against president Joe Biden's climate change policies.

According to a recent investigation by Documented and The New York Times, SFOF has successfully lobbied for the withdrawal of millions of dollars from public funds from investment managers that it claims are too "woke".

The organisation has also called ESG policies a "scam" and SFOF members have threatened to withhold state retirement funds from investment managers that do not support the fossil fuel industry.

Several pension funds have confirmed that they have been notified by the manager that the SFOF sponsorship agreement would end next year, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Responsible Investor has also reported that a senior executive at Federated Hermes had recently said the company would not be renewing its membership and sponsorship.

SFOF has now removed the names of sponsors from its website, stating that it "does not discuss or disclose our donors or sponsors", but Federated Hermes was among the asset managers listed as a "gold sponsor" of SFOF on its website.

Other "sponsors" or "friends of sponsors" included Invesco, Fidelity Investments and banks such as JP Morgan and Wells Fargo.

Investment Week has contacted Federated Hermes for comment.