Nordea AM taps RBC for new director of UK wholesale distribution

After more than a decade building NAM's UK wholesale business, Malpas will take on a new role developing the group's presence in the Canadian market, alongside promoting the firm's sustainability credentials in Europe and beyond.

Hayes and Malpas will work closely together in the weeks ahead to ensure a smooth transition, the group said.

"I am very excited to join a group with the breadth and quality of public and private market solutions, which will help investors navigate the challenging market conditions," Hayes said.

Hayes joins NAM from RBC Global Asset Management in London, where he worked within its European distribution team. His background also includes roles as a fixed income strategist and fund analyst at RBC Wealth Management.

The move comes as the asset manager looks to further strengthen its presence in the UK wholesale market as a "preeminent" provider of ESG solutions.

According to the firm, NAM is noting considerable UK wholesale investor interest in its recently launched Sustainable Listed Real Assets and Global Climate Engagement strategies, as well as its open-ended private markets fund-of-funds offering.