Nordea AM taps RBC for new director of UK wholesale distribution

Takes over from Paul Malpas

clock • 1 min read
Hayes joins NAM from RBC Global Asset Management in London, where he worked within its European distribution team.
Image:

Hayes joins NAM from RBC Global Asset Management in London, where he worked within its European distribution team.

Nordea Asset Management has hired Jamie Hayes as director of UK wholesale distribution, taking over from Paul Malpas, who will be stepping into a new role within the firm.

After more than a decade building NAM's UK wholesale business, Malpas will take on a new role developing the group's presence in the Canadian market, alongside promoting the firm's sustainability credentials in Europe and beyond. 

Nordea AM launches fund targeting companies transitioning away from carbon

Hayes and Malpas will work closely together in the weeks ahead to ensure a smooth transition, the group said. 

"I am very excited to join a group with the breadth and quality of public and private market solutions, which will help investors navigate the challenging market conditions," Hayes said. 

Hayes joins NAM from RBC Global Asset Management in London, where he worked within its European distribution team. His background also includes roles as a fixed income strategist and fund analyst at RBC Wealth Management.

Nordea AM launches Article 9 listed real assets fund

The move comes as the asset manager looks to further strengthen its presence in the UK wholesale market as a "preeminent" provider of ESG solutions. 

According to the firm, NAM is noting considerable UK wholesale investor interest in its recently launched Sustainable Listed Real Assets and Global Climate Engagement strategies, as well as its open-ended private markets fund-of-funds offering. 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

US retail sales rise an unexpected 0.3% in August

Brooks Macdonald posts record underlying profits and £800m inflows

More on People moves

Based in London, Redman will take on the role of managing partner at Stellex to oversee the firm’s European operations.
People moves

abrdn's ex-global head of private markets emerges at $2.6bn private equity firm

Mark Redman joins Stellex

Valeria Martinez
clock 14 September 2022 • 1 min read
Robert Marshall-Lee (pictured) unexpectedly stepped down from his role at Odey Asset Management in May.
People moves

Former Odey manager Marshall-Lee takes CIO and founding partner role at new firm

Ex-Newton PM starts Cusana Capital

Valeria Martinez
clock 12 September 2022 • 2 min read
Prior to joining Tyndall, Russell spent nearly three years at CG Asset Management as head of sales and marketing.
People moves

Tyndall Investment Management appoints new head of distribution

Theresa Russell joins

Valeria Martinez
clock 12 September 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA 'likely' to seek £306m redress from Link Fund Solutions over Woodford mismanagement

12 September 2022 • 1 min read
02

Fundsmith Emerging Equities trust proposes liquidation

14 September 2022 • 1 min read
03

Thirteen Article 9 funds hold fast fashion brands under government investigation

14 September 2022 • 6 min read
04

Ex-Woodford director's firm no longer holds FCA approval

15 September 2022 • 1 min read
05

Link will challenge £306m Woodford redress bill

13 September 2022 • 1 min read
06

Artemis managers pursue portfolio 'fit for the new normal'

12 September 2022 • 3 min read
20 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equity Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot