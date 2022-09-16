UK retail sales slump more sharply than expected in August

Experts had expected a 0.5% drop, which would still have been a downgrade from July's upwardly revised 0.4%.

Instead, this was the largest month-on-month drop since December 2021, a very different story to the US, where retail sales rose by 0.3% last month.

The ONS data revealed that sales in all main sectors, food stores, non-food stores, non-store retailing and fuel were down over the month for the first time since July 2021, when all Covid restrictions were lifted from hospitality.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, said that shoppers had been more tempted to spend in July thanks to the raft of summer sales.

But, a month on and the ONS said that "rising prices and cost of living" were major drivers impacting sales volumes.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that these results evidenced how rising prices were stopping consumers from spending but more alarmingly that "there is also the possibility these figures suggest the UK is already in recession".

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, echoed this worrying outlook: "Rampant inflation, which continues to outpace wage growth, means we are spending more to receive the same amount of goods and services than we did a year ago.

"This has forced many shoppers, especially those at the lower end of the income spectrum, to cutback on spending on nice to have items to afford the soaring cost of everyday essentials.

"Consumer confidence has suffered its biggest fall since the early days of the pandemic according to a study by YouGov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research, with concerns about the pace of price increases at the forefront for households. High inflation means that many shoppers will continue to reshuffle their spending priorities to weather the cost-of-living storm."