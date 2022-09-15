US retail sales rise an unexpected 0.3% in August

The month-to-month rise in the value of sales was unexpected, as economists had predicted a fall of 0.1%.

Excluding gasoline, retail sales were up 0.8%. The month-to-month rise in the value of sales was unexpected, as economists had predicted a fall of 0.1%. Total sales for the June through August 2022 period were up 9.3% from the same period a year ago.

The strongest spending growth came from auto dealers (3%) and bars and restaurants (1.1%), while spending in petrol stations and furniture stores fell by 4% and 1.3% respectively in the last month.

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors, said: "After a high inflation reading earlier in the week, the Fed needed some good news, and it was not forthcoming from the retail sales data. They really could have done with seeing the consumer spending considerably less to take the pressure off rate hikes."

"The debate over 75bps or 100bps will run right up to the announcement and even then, thoughts will move straight on to the following meeting and probably the one after that as well."

The retail sales data show that demand is holding up despite surging inflation. On Tuesday (15 September), the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the US Consumer Price index rose 0.1% from the previous month, reaching 8.3%.

Increases in the shelter, food and medical care indices were the largest of the contributors to inflation in August, with food prices increasing 0.8% in the last month and 10.9% in the last year.

They were mostly offset by a 10.6% monthly decline in petrol prices and a drop in airline fares. However, fuel prices still remain 25.6% higher than August last year.