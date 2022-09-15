Gresham House sees strong inflows amid acquisitons

£367m inflows the first half of 2022

Gresham House reported £367m new inflows, with all funds seeing positive flows and all real asset strategies seeing double digit increases in assets under management.

The firm's AUM rose 11% to £7.3bn, stemming from both organic growth of £495m (8%) and acquisition growth of £243m (3%), according to its interim results. 

Gresham House continued to expand throughout the first half of the year, acquiring Burlington Real Estate in Ireland, as well as purchasing a £49m forestry portfolio in New Zealand on behalf of an institutional client.

Meanwhile, the firm's flagship Energy Storage fund also saw its investment policy expanded to include international activity, pushing potential for expansion further.

Net core income for the firm grew 61% to £37.2m compared to £23m in the first half of 2021, which has driven the adjusted operating profits of the firm up by 91% to £13.2m.

"Our strong position in the VCT sector, where we are second largest manager in the UK, was also reinforced in H1 by fundraising closes for the Baronsmead and Mobeus VCTs of £70m," said Tony Dalwood, chief executive of the firm.

If you exclude the impact of these acquisitions, revenues for the firm grew by 26% and adjusted operating profit grew by 41% compared to the first half of 2022.

Dalwood added: "We have delivered a strong increase in AUM, with organic growth and robust net fundraising across all business divisions, despite the challenges of the macroeconomic environment. Our performance illustrates the strength of investor appetite for the asset classes in which we specialise and has enabled us to further enhance the depth and breadth of our client base.

"Whilst we are cognisant of the market environment, we are confident that momentum for our asset classes will be sustained into H2 as we continue to raise funds, make further profitable progress against our GH25 strategy and to deliver value to all our stakeholders."

