Ex-Woodford director's firm no longer holds FCA approval

Curated Capital removed from register

Both Jonathan Adair and Kristian Penttila have worked closely with Neil Woodford over the years.
Curated Capital, the private equity investment platform set up by former Woodford chief technology officer Jonathan Adair, can no longer carry out regulated activities.

The firm initially received Financial Conduct Authority permissions to act as an appointed representative of Thornbridge Investment Management on 7 November 2021, but this was ended on 17 March 2022.

Woodford ends ambition for UK business

A warning on the FCA register reads: "This firm is no longer registered with the FCA as an appointed representative agent of an authorised firm, and can no longer carry on regulated activities.

"Do not start to do regulated business with an AR that is no longer registered."

An invitation-only platform for professional investors, Curated Capital aims to "[commercialise] companies that are solving society's most significant issues". In particular, the website states it is "shining a spotlight on the best science and technology from leading universities, institutions and incubators".

Adair, who worked at the head of digital and technology at Woodford Investment Management and chief technology officer and director at WCM Partners, founded the firm and sits as its sole director.

FCA 'likely' to seek £306m redress from Link Fund Solutions over Woodford mismanagement

He was joined by Kristian Penttila, who worked as a relationship manager at Woodford IM and WCM Partners, with both departing WCM Partners in February this year.

According to the FCA register, Adair and Penttila are no longer working in roles that require regulatory approval.

Curated Capital and Thornbridge Investment Management both declined to comment.

