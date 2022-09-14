'A short calm before the storm resumes': BoE likely to maintain pressure despite inflation dip

Following today's inflation figures, all eyes will be on the Bank of England next week at its delayed Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

Headline inflation eased back from 40-year highs to 9.9%, with the slower increase driven by lower petrol prices. Despite this, core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, continued to rise, reaching a 30-year high of 6.3%.

Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at social investment network eToro, said that today's lower-than-expected UK inflation figure "served up a welcome surprise, providing a small glimmer of positivity for our faltering economy".

Nicholas Hyett, investment analyst at Wealth Club, said that while the moderation in inflation is welcome, he noted that "it is far too early to be celebrating victory in the war against rising prices", arguing that it may be "just a short calm before the storm resumes".

Following today's inflation figures, all eyes will be on the Bank of England next week at its delayed Monetary Policy Committee meeting, where the central bank will confirm its decision on the path for interest rates.

While Laidler noted that lower headline inflation is a welcome step in the right direction, the stickiness of underlying inflation "will likely see the Bank of England put its foot on the gas next week, with a 0.75% interest rate increase".

Other analysts are predicting a less aggressive hike. Rupert Thompson, investment strategist at Kingswood, said that the new inflation numbers may make a 0.75% hike in UK rates next week somewhat less likely, although "they look certain to be raised by at least 0.5%".

Hargreaves Lansdown's Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, said that the slight drop in UK inflation "will ease pressure on policymakers and give them a bit more breathing space".

"Rates are still expected to head upwards when policymakers meet next week but a lower rise of 0.5% is now looking more likely," she said.

UK unemployment is now at a 50-year low, according to data by the Office for National Statistics released yesterday (14 September), which could continue to drive wage growth and fuel inflation.

Derrick Dunne, CEO of YOU Asset Management, said that despite the dip in the inflation rate, "it seems the pain is far from over, with yesterday's labour market data offering a taunting reminder as to how far wages continue to lag behind inflation".

The introduction of Prime Minister Liz Truss' energy plan may mean inflation is now close to peaking, said Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, though he noted that last month's fall "could likely be a fluke and we may see inflation climb further still in the months to come".

"While the energy plan may help, it comes at the cost of higher levels of borrowing and government spending which could encourage the Bank of England to hike rates even further than originally expected," he said.

"Given the crisis is not going to be short-lived, the government's energy intervention is welcome, but questions are already being asked as to whether it goes far enough. There will be continued pressure on the prime minister as the winter draws in, and the Bank of England will face a tougher challenge still."