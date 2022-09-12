Independent Living REIT plans £150m IPO

The trust aims is to address the "shortage of high-quality supported housing, delivering capital growth and inflation-linked income returns for its investors" while also providing a "fair deal for society".

It aims to address this by investing in three main areas of specialised supported housing for those with mental health issues or physical disabilities, ‘extra care' primarily for older people and homeless accommodation.

The trust intends to become a real estate investment trust once it has completed the acquisition of an initial portfolio of target assets. The trust will trade under the ticker ‘LIVE'.

It is targeting a dividend of 5 pence per ordinary share for the first two years following admission, after which it intends to grow from there. It will target an annual total return of 7-10% over the medium term.

Atrato Partners is acting as the investment adviser to the trust, with RBC Capital Markets acting as sole sponsor, broker and bookrunner to it.

After the publication of the trust's prospectus today (12 September), it is set to announce the results of the initial issue on 30 September then begin the admission and commencement of dealings on 4 October, though the timeline could be subject to change.

The trust said that government-backed and inflation-linked income from the Department for Work and Pensions was a key benefit to its strategy, and said that there was an extensive pipeline of potential acquisition opportunities, with an IPO pipeline of about £500m of assets.

Furthermore, the trust argued that there was a strong ESG angle, addressing a serious social problem of an undersupplied sector whilst providing savings for taxpayers.

The trust will disclose to investors in accordance with Article 8 of EU SFDR and acknowledge the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, intend to become a signatory to the UN PRI and align its target outcomes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Fiona Miller Smith, chair of the trust, said: "The number of vulnerable people relying on supported housing is set to significantly increase over the coming years, whilst the structural undersupply of appropriate accommodation remains. We aim to address this rising demand and limited supply by leasing affordable, dedicated housing to housing associations via a well-governed and compliant model.

"We have specifically designed Independent Living REIT following extensive dialogue with the Regulator of Social Housing. Our model delivers a long-term, financially sustainable approach that benefits local authorities, residents and investors. By delivering safe housing for vulnerable members of the community, we will provide a clear and measurable impact to society.

"The company has a very strong management team backed by the successful Atrato Group platform and I am delighted to represent the company as chair."

David Blakeborough, managing director of Atrato Partners, added: "Well-designed and appropriately priced supported housing delivers capital growth and inflation-linked income returns for investors, savings for the UK taxpayer, and improved outcomes for residents.

"Following our discussions with the regulator, we are excited to have built a model that will help address the significant shortage of high-quality supported housing in the United Kingdom."