AssetCo seeks approval for 10% share buyback in wake of R&M purchase

General meeting 28 September

AssetCo CEO Campbell Fleming
AssetCo CEO Campbell Fleming

AssetCo is set to buyback up to 10% of its issued share capital, subject to shareholder approval.

The move comes in the wake of the increased share capital following the acquisition of River and Mercantile.

AssetCo will seek approval to purchase up to 14,929,297 ordinary shares, representing up to 10% of the company's issued capital.

AssetCo delivers pre-tax loss of £2.6m following acquisition spree

Under the terms of the acquisition, AssetCo issued 0.07392 shares in the company for each share of River and Mercantile held by shareholders.

This deal saw RMG shareholders own approximately 41.6% of the combined group.

A general meeting will be held at 3pm on 28 September 2022, at which a special resolution to authorise the above will be proposed.

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington

