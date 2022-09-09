'Timeless': Financial services industry joins global tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth was the longest-reigning UK monarch, serving 70 years on the throne. She died aged 96.

The Royal Family announced the news late yesterday afternoon in a statement confirming that the Queen had passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle, where the family had gathered to be with her.

Her death elevated her eldest son Charles to the throne as King Charles III. In a statement, he said: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Since the news broke, the public outpouring of grief has been widespread, with thousands gathering outside Buckingham Palace last night to pay their respects.

The newly appointed prime minster Liz Truss, who met the Queen earlier this week (6 September) at Balmoral, made a speech outside 10 Downing Street commemorating the royal.

"The death of Her Majesty The Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world. Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built," Truss said, and ushered in the new era by ending the speech with "God save the King".

Her recent predecessor Boris Johnson put out a statement via Twitter, commenting: "She seemed so timeless and so wonderful that I am afraid we had come to believe, like children, that she would just go on and on."

Leader of the opposition Keir Starmer added: "So as our great Elizabethan era comes to an end, we will honour the late Queen's memory by keeping alive the values of public service she embodied."

Across the UK flags were lowered to half-mast. This was repeated outside the EU headquarters and in the US, with President Joe Biden ordering all flags at the White House to follow suit in solidarity with the UK.

In his own statement, Biden said the Queen had "always led with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example".

The Queen met every single US president since World War II bar one, and President Biden said she had been instrumental in maintaining the special relationship between the UK and the US.

Across the financial services industry, tributes continued, as Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, gave his respects to the late monarch.

"As the first monarch to feature on Bank of England banknotes, the Queen's iconic portraits are synonymous with some of the most important work we do. Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed."

Kwasi Kwarteng, the newly appointed chancellor of the exchequer, echoed the sentiments of loss and respect for the Queen, recalling she was an "outstanding public servant of our time".

Within the rest of the financial world, other organisations have followed suit in paying respect.

The Investment Association said: "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. For many of us she is the only monarch we have known, fulfilling her role and duties with an extraordinary devotion to public service."

The AIC offered its "sincere condolences to the Royal Family at this time".

The Chartered Insurance Institute added its "deepest condolences", remarking on the Queen's "key role" she had in developing the institution over the years.

Larry Fink, chair and CEO at BlackRock, said he was "profoundly saddened" by the death and added he was "deeply honoured to have met her at Windsor Castle in October last year".

Legal & General performed its own version of flags flying at half-mast, changing its logo to all black with its trademark umbrella poignantly closed.