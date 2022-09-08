BNP Paribas AM taps Jupiter for head of flexible and absolute return

Based in London, Richards will be responsible for the performance of BNPP AM's flexible and absolute return funds, while ensuring the alignment of portfolios with the investment committee.

Reporting to Maya Bandhari, global head of multi-asset at BNP, he will also contribute to the development of the broader MAQS product range, which manages €135bn in assets, as it expands its offering.

BNP Paribas AM rejigs quant business leadership as it aims to 'accelerate growth'

"His addition to the team will be invaluable as we expand our multi-asset capabilities and continue to deliver sustainable returns to our investors in a challenging environment, and I look forward to working with him", said Bhandari.

Richards joins BNP Paribas after over three years at Jupiter Asset Management, where he was a senior fund manager for the firm's flexible and multi-asset strategies.

Prior to his time at Jupiter, he held buy-side strategist roles at JP Morgan Asset Management and PIMCO, as well as sell-side roles at Credit Suisse and ING. He began his career as a UK economist at Lombard Odier in 2004.

BNP Paribas Asset Management taps Columbia Threadneedle for head of multi-asset