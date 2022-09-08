Global ETP flows tick up in August

European ETP outflows climb to $7.7bn

Second-highest outflow figure on for European ETPs.
Global flows into exchange-traded products inched higher in August, with $49.4bn added, boosted by US equity inflows, while European outflows continued on a six-month outflow streak.

Investors added $49.4bn to ETPs globally in August, up from $46.9bn in July, with equities accounting for the majority of buying at 60%, compared with 42% in July.

The uptick was driven largely by US equity inflows as investors continued to shun Europe amid a challenging economic environment for the region.

Investors sold out of European ETPs for the sixth consecutive month, with total outflows climbing to $7.7bn, the second-highest figure on record. This sits behind the $8.9bn outflow figure in July 2016, following the Brexit vote.

Global ETF flows halve in June

Rising pressure on energy prices means economists are broadly pricing in double-digit inflation in the region in the coming months, with many predicting the ECB will hike rates by 75 basis points at its meeting held later today (8 September), its highest rate hike in more than two decades.

Outflows in August came primarily from broad European large cap exposures, with EMEA-listed outflows accounting for $4.2bn of funds flowing out of ETPs. 

EMEA accounted for the majority of sustainable ETP flows over the month, however.

Sustainable ETP flows recorded a total of $4.1bn across EMEA and US-listed products, though the figure was down significantly from July, which marked the strongest month of inflows for sustainable ETPs so far this year, at $9bn.

EMEA-listed products led inflows, adding $3.2bn compared to $948m added by US-listed ETPs.

Flows into sustainable strategies slow as equities continue to suffer

Globally, fixed income inflows moderated to $23.2bn, while the commodity selloff slowed from July records, with selling calming to $4.5bn. Credit ETPs failed to record a second consecutive strong inflow month while investors withdrew $3.5bn from high yield products. 

On a sector basis, financials returned to inflows for the first month since January, adding $2.4bn.

"With Q2 earnings season all but over, August marked a shift in sector flow trends, with overall allocations down month-on-month," the report read.

"Sectors that have consistently recorded outflows over the past few months saw selling moderate in August. Meanwhile, overall buying of sectors such as healthcare and tech - which have gathered inflows in recent months - fell from July levels."

 

