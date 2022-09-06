Deutsche Bank appoints CIO for EMEA region

With Ozturk-Unlu’s appointment, the bank completes its global CIO team led by Christian Nolting.

With Ozturk-Unlu's appointment, the bank completes its global CIO team led by Christian Nolting, with Ulrich Stephan serving as CIO for Germany, Deepak Puri for the Americas, Stefanie Holtze-Jen for APAC and Markus Müller as ESG CIO.

"We are delighted to welcome Zeynep Ozturk-Unlu to Deutsche Bank's Private Bank in the role of chief investment officer, EMEA. Attracting someone of her calibre speaks volumes about our attractiveness as a leading European bank with global reach, and the business unit's strategic growth path," said Nolting.

Based in London, she will be responsible for developing the CIO house view in EMEA. She will also join the bank's multi asset investment committee as a voting member.

Nolting added: "Zeynep Ozturk-Unlu plays a key role in our global CIO structure, and brings a wealth of EMEA local markets experience and insight for the benefit of our private banking and wealth management clients across the EMEA region."

Ozturk-Unlu joins the bank from Citi, where she spent 22 years of her career, most recently in New York as head of capital markets Americas.

Prior to that, she also served as head of EMEA capital markets fixed income for Citi, as well as head of Central Eastern Europe and Turkey cross-asset sales in institutional markets.