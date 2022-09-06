Deutsche Bank appoints CIO for EMEA region

Zeynep Ozturk-Unlu joins

clock • 1 min read
With Ozturk-Unlu’s appointment, the bank completes its global CIO team led by Christian Nolting.
Image:

With Ozturk-Unlu’s appointment, the bank completes its global CIO team led by Christian Nolting.

Deutsche Bank has appointed Zeynep Ozturk-Unlu as the chief investment officer for its international private banking and wealth management business in the EMEA region, excluding Germany.

With Ozturk-Unlu's appointment, the bank completes its global CIO team led by Christian Nolting, with Ulrich Stephan serving as CIO for Germany, Deepak Puri for the Americas, Stefanie Holtze-Jen for APAC and Markus Müller as ESG CIO.

"We are delighted to welcome Zeynep Ozturk-Unlu to Deutsche Bank's Private Bank in the role of chief investment officer, EMEA. Attracting someone of her calibre speaks volumes about our attractiveness as a leading European bank with global reach, and the business unit's strategic growth path," said Nolting. 

Deutsche Bank UK wealth management CEO to retire

Based in London, she will be responsible for developing the CIO house view in EMEA. She will also join the bank's multi asset investment committee as a voting member. 

Nolting added: "Zeynep Ozturk-Unlu plays a key role in our global CIO structure, and brings a wealth of EMEA local markets experience and insight for the benefit of our private banking and wealth management clients across the EMEA region."

Invesco Investment Management turns to law for CEO

Ozturk-Unlu joins the bank from Citi, where she spent 22 years of her career, most recently in New York as head of capital markets Americas. 

Prior to that, she also served as head of EMEA capital markets fixed income for Citi, as well as head of Central Eastern Europe and Turkey cross-asset sales in institutional markets. 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Demand for investment trusts remains resilient in Q2 despite market turmoil

Lombard Odier IM strengthens UK wholesale team with senior hire

More on People moves

Based in London, Guest will be responsible for promoting the firm’s capabilities to UK discretionary clients, including private banks and wealth managers.
People moves

Lombard Odier IM strengthens UK wholesale team with senior hire

George Guest joins in London

Valeria Martinez
clock 06 September 2022 • 1 min read
Nimmo (pictured) joined abrdn’s predecessor Standard Life as an investment analyst for the UK equity funds team in 1985.
People moves

abrdn's Harry Nimmo to retire after four decades

Nimmo will step down at the end of 2022

Valeria Martinez
clock 05 September 2022 • 2 min read
Jonathan Willcocks (pictured), stepped down from his role as global head of distribution at M&G in January.
People moves

Jonathan Willcocks emerges as global head of distribution at Premier Miton

Follows an eight-month hiatus

Valeria Martinez
clock 05 September 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Scottish Mortgage addresses private equity anxieties

02 September 2022 • 3 min read
02

Short sellers turn attention to fast fashion

01 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

REITs present a 'long-term buying opportunity' despite inflation pressures

01 September 2022 • 5 min read
04

Truss vs Sunak: Next PM risks fuelling inflation and spooking financial markets

02 September 2022 • 4 min read
05

abrdn exits FTSE 100 as F&C gains promotion

01 September 2022 • 4 min read
06

Liz Truss succeeds Boris Johnson as the UK's next PM

05 September 2022 • 2 min read
06 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Scotland & N.I. Investment Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot