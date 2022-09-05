Aegon renames bond fund to focus on climate transition

Managed by Iain Buckle

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The fund will be renamed to the Global Short Dated Climate Transition fund
Image:

The fund will be renamed to the Global Short Dated Climate Transition fund

Aegon Asset Management has shifted its Short Dated Investment Grade Bond fund to focus on the transition to a net-zero global economy.

The £490m fund will be renamed to the Global Short Dated Climate Transition fund and has become an Article 8 fund under the EU's SFDR.

The fund will be managed by Iain Buckle, the firm's head of UK credit, and fixed income manager Rory Sandilands, each of whom have over two decades of industry experience.

As part of evolving into a climate transition fund, the fund has embedded Aegon's proprietary climate transition and broader ESG analysis into its portfolio, while working with the firm's responsible investment team and global credit research team.

It will continue as a short-dated bond strategy and aims to deliver a return of cash +1.25% gross of fees over rolling three-year periods, with at least 30% lower carbon intensity than the broader credit market, as defined by the BAML Global Large Cap Corporate 1-to-5-year index.

It will also be benchmark agnostic, holding a diversified core portfolio of investment grade bonds with less than four years expected to maturity with a maximum allowable exposure of 20% in callable or high yield bonds.

Buckle said: "As part of the fund's evolution to become an Article 8 fund under SFDR, we felt it was appropriate its name should also now better reflect its investment approach and RI philosophy.

"Within the fund we have a highly experienced team with a strong track record of managing short-dated investment grade strategies. We also utilise our proprietary climate transition framework and our specialist responsible investment team to research and categorise issuers according to their level of alignment with progress towards a net-zero economy."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Martin Currie's Colin Morton to retire

Financial services lags behind in FTSE 100 on ESG committees

More on Global

Dave Sandor, co-founder and CEO of Allinfra
ESG

Tokenised green bonds: How technology can help finance assets that are good for the planet

In the face of the current climate crisis, we have seen financial institutions, corporations and sovereigns increasingly turn to green bonds to raise the capital required to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Dave Sandor
clock 05 September 2022 • 3 min read
While more than half of FTSE 100 companies have a board-level ESG committee, financial services is the worst performing sector in the index.
ESG

Financial services lags behind in FTSE 100 on ESG committees

54% FTSE 100 boards have ESG committee

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 05 September 2022 • 2 min read
The fund is spearheaded by Jeremy Anagnos, portfolio manager of Nordea’s existing listed infrastructure fund.
Property

Nordea AM launches Article 9 listed real assets fund

Managed by Jeremy Anagnos

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 02 September 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Scottish Mortgage addresses private equity anxieties

02 September 2022 • 3 min read
02

Short sellers turn attention to fast fashion

01 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

Goldman Sachs forecasts UK recession to last until 2024

30 August 2022 • 1 min read
04

Truss vs Sunak: Next PM risks fuelling inflation and spooking financial markets

02 September 2022 • 4 min read
05

REITs present a 'long-term buying opportunity' despite inflation pressures

01 September 2022 • 5 min read
06

abrdn exits FTSE 100 as F&C gains promotion

01 September 2022 • 4 min read
06 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Scotland & N.I. Investment Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot