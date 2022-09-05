Aegon renames bond fund to focus on climate transition

The fund will be renamed to the Global Short Dated Climate Transition fund

The £490m fund will be renamed to the Global Short Dated Climate Transition fund and has become an Article 8 fund under the EU's SFDR.

The fund will be managed by Iain Buckle, the firm's head of UK credit, and fixed income manager Rory Sandilands, each of whom have over two decades of industry experience.

As part of evolving into a climate transition fund, the fund has embedded Aegon's proprietary climate transition and broader ESG analysis into its portfolio, while working with the firm's responsible investment team and global credit research team.

It will continue as a short-dated bond strategy and aims to deliver a return of cash +1.25% gross of fees over rolling three-year periods, with at least 30% lower carbon intensity than the broader credit market, as defined by the BAML Global Large Cap Corporate 1-to-5-year index.

It will also be benchmark agnostic, holding a diversified core portfolio of investment grade bonds with less than four years expected to maturity with a maximum allowable exposure of 20% in callable or high yield bonds.

Buckle said: "As part of the fund's evolution to become an Article 8 fund under SFDR, we felt it was appropriate its name should also now better reflect its investment approach and RI philosophy.

"Within the fund we have a highly experienced team with a strong track record of managing short-dated investment grade strategies. We also utilise our proprietary climate transition framework and our specialist responsible investment team to research and categorise issuers according to their level of alignment with progress towards a net-zero economy."