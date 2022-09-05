Jonathan Willcocks emerges as global head of distribution at Premier Miton

Follows an eight-month hiatus

1 min read
Jonathan Willcocks (pictured), stepped down from his role as global head of distribution at M&G in January.

Jonathan Willocks has joined Premier Miton as its new global head of distribution following an eight-month hiatus since his departure from M&G in January, where he held the same position.

In his new role effective from this month, Willcocks will play a key role in developing and leading the distribution and marketing strategy of the firm as it looks to expand investment strategies, diversify its client base and grow its assets under management. 

"In the face of challenging economic conditions, we believe more investors, including wholesale and institutional, will seek truly actively managed strategies to take advantage of market opportunities to deliver added value through superior investment performance," said Mike O'Shea, CEO of Premier Miton.

"Joffy's appointment will enhance our distribution capabilities and help us continue to grow by capitalising on the demand for high performing, differentiated products." 

Global head of distribution Jonathan Willcocks to leave M&G after 17 years

Willcocks spent over 17 years at M&G, most recently as global head of distribution since November 2017. He first joined the firm as managing director, global head of sales in March 2005.

He first joined the industry in 1986, beginning his career in the investment management division of Hambros Bank, before shifting into investment sales.

He then moved to Prolific as regional sales manager in 1993 and became investment sales director following its merger with Aberdeen in 1997, and moved to MFS as sales director in 2001.

M&G CIO Jack Daniels to retire next year

Willcocks said: "Premier Miton has a well-deserved reputation for investment excellence in active management across asset classes and is well placed to grow its footprint in both the wholesale and institutional markets. 

"I am very excited about building on my experience at other successful asset managers, and working closely with my new colleagues to grow Premier Miton's business across different client channels."

