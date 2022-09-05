First China-focused private equity trust listed in London eyes $300m IPO

WCPE will be the first investment company focused on Chinese private equity listed in the London Stock Exchange.

The trust, managed by Welkin Capital Management, claims to be the first investment company focused on Chinese private equity listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The trust will targeted an annualised NAV total return of at least 15% over the long-term. The prospectus is set to be published in the coming days, Welkin said.

Foresight launches £200m sustainable forestry IPO

"The Welkin team has deep local market expertise, a strong track-record, on-the-ground presence, and a good understanding of the Chinese business and policy environment," said Ivan Chu, chair of WCPE.

"We are excited to offer investors exposure to an asset class which we believe will provide attractive returns with the added benefit of market-driven liquidity and a high level of transparency."

WCPE will offer individual investors exposure to a broadly diversified portfolio of Chinese private equity investments across sector, stage, maturity, and manager. Welkin will focus on ‘growth' and ‘tactical' investment strategies.

Growth investments will primarily be made through funds managed by Welkin and adjacent co-investments, while its tactical allocations, which will seek to capture market dislocations, will focus on secondary opportunities in externally-managed private equity funds.

Pantheon Infrastructure beats IPO fundraise target

The company said it already has a large and well-advanced pipeline of potential opportunities of up to $500m across both growth and tactical investments.

Johnny Kong, CEO and co-founder of Welkin Capital Management, added: "We believe China's economy is undergoing a structural shift over the next decade, moving away from volume-fuelled expansion to productivity-led growth.

"Changes in government policies over the past year reflect this shift. While there has been a period of immense volatility in the public markets, secular growth drivers continue to provide support for long-term investment in the next stage of China's economic transformation."

Kong said the firm is seeing valuations of private equity assets in China reaching attractive levels, while noting that domestic equity capital markets and M&A activity were strong. "The current environment is opportune for dealmaking," he said.