JP Morgan Global Growth & Income trust appoints new board following merger

Merged with Scottish Investment trust

The merger created a combined entity worth over £1.3bn
Following the merger of the JP Morgan Global Growth & Income trust (JGGI) and the Scottish Investment trust (SCIN), the new combined trust has announced its board of directors.

The board has appointed James Will, Jane Lewis, Mick Brewis and Neil Rogan to the trust as non-executive directors, who were all previously directors for SCIN.

It had previously announced Neil Rogan's appointment.

As of today, the trust's board now consists of eight directors: Tristan Hillgarth, Gay Collins, Sarah Whitney and James Macpherson, the previous four directors of the JGGI board, and the four new directors from SCIN.

A spokesperson told Investment Week: "It is intended currently that James Will and Gay Collins will retire from the board at the company's annual general meeting, expected to be held in November 2022, bringing the board down to six people."

The merger, which created a combined entity worth over £1.3bn, was proposed in October last year, following a 'strategic review' of the portfolios.

