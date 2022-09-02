Trian Investors 1 compulsorily returns investor capital and plans wind up

Shareholders totalling 86.3% of issued share capital have indicated their support of the proposals.

Following its extraordinary general meeting on 5 August, the board has agreed to redeem no less than 95% of each shareholder's investment in the company by no later than 30 June 2023.

The board noted that while it believes there is further value to be gained from its investments in Ferguson and Unilever, it acknowledges that a "significant portion of the current shareholder base" would like to redeem.

Following the redemption, the company will be wound up, with any remaining asset value to be returned to investors.

The investment manager will receive its final management fee through to 31 December 2023, while the incentive allocation will be paid around the time of the redemption.

Shareholders totalling 86.3% of issued share capital have indicated their support of the proposals.

Mark Thompson, chair of the company, said: "The board is confident that its proposals represent a positive and sensible way forward that delivers an outcome which all shareholders can support.

"The share redemption scheme recognises the significant potential future upside from the company's core holdings, while meeting the desire of certain investors for greater liquidity and of the company's board to see its discount to fair value unwind."

At the EGM, shareholders ousted the previous chair by a slim 50.7% majority.

The proposals bring to an end the ongoing issues at the trust, which have included open letters complaining about governance issues signed by Global Value Fund, Invesco, Janus Henderson and Pelham Capital.