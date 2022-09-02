Scottish Mortgage addresses private equity anxieties

At a presentation entitled ‘Private Investor Forum Investing in Positive Change' Claire Shaw, an investment specialist on Scottish Mortgage, was quizzed by a room of shareholders on the trust's private equity exposure.

The portfolio has a 30% maximum allocation to private equity, which it exceeded back in July due to a decline in the share price. As of the end of July it had reduced its weighting to 28.5%.

Scottish Mortgage has been investing in private equity for a decade now and to date it has 52 private stocks in its portfolio, including high-profile names such as Elon Musk's Space X, Stripe and ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok.

Private equity holdings have been capturing more investor attention over the past couple of years, which has been accelerated by several cases of it failures that have left investors cleaning up the mess.

Shaw herself said it had become a key focus for Scottish Mortgage clients, especially when the past year had been "one of the toughest in recent decades, and we need to be upfront in acknowledging that".

The trust has been one of the IT Global sector leaders for many years, generating the best returns in the sector over three, five and ten years, according to FE fundinfo data.

But in the last year it has plummeted to the bottom of performance tables, as the current high inflation does not favour its outlier growth style. Year-to-date, it is the second worst fund in the sector, down 39.6%.

Addressing shareholder concerns Shaw said: "We have a very robust process. We have independent people looking at these new valuations that are then check by our board of directors, that has been verified by our auditors, and from that perspective, hopefully we can offer some comfort to investors."

The specialist continued that Scottish Mortgage's dedicated private company team was separate to the analysts and managers.

She also detailed how much daily activity occurs in that space, as the changes in these stocks' valuations affects the daily NAV of the trust.

According to her, the team had made 350 re-evaluations in the first six months of the year.

"To give some context to that it means that about 95% of the private companies we own will have been revalued at least twice and just under 50% have been revalued more than five times," she said.

When asked about the criteria for investing in privately listing stocks, Shaw explained that there was "no hard and fast rule" but they preferred companies that were later stage, around the £1bn mark as a minimum, and the initial investment usually ranged from £10m to £100m.

As the probing continued, Shaw was asked why someone would choose Scottish Mortgage for access to private companies, to which she responded that one of the reasons it was able to invest in these high-profile names was "because of our reputation, as a long term, patient shareholder".

"And when you are in the luxurious position of a founder led private company that can choose its own shareholders they want to have Scottish Mortgage and Bailie Gifford around their table because of our reputation as being a solid shareholder."

She added: "A lot of these opportunities do not come about because Goldman Sachs came up to Edinburgh, it is because investors and founders have recommended us."

"Scottish Mortgage is that pretty agnostic to the status of our companies. We do not really mind that our companies are public or private, we are looking for the best businesses in the world […] any many of the private ones do not have to deal with the noise publicly listed stocks do, reporting monthly or weekly, you want them to focus on their long-term vision and execute on it."