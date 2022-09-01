Janus Henderson promotes four to senior fixed income roles

Credit portfolio manager Seth Meyer has been promoted to head of fixed income strategy, a newly-created role at the firm. Meyer will work with, and report to, global head of fixed income Jim Cielinski, driving the strategic and commercial direction of the platform and leading the fixed income client portfolio management team, including on implementing an ESG strategy.

Meyer will retain portfolio manager responsibilities and has worked for 24 years across investment and client-focused roles spanning portfolio management, credit research, product management and consultant relations.

Credit portfolio manager Tom Ross has been appointed to lead the firm's high yield franchise and John Lloyd, co-head of credit research, will lead on multi-sector credit.

Ross will be responsible for investment strategy and portfolio management across the firm's high yield offering, while Lloyd will create a strategic framework across multi-sector credit, leading investment strategy and launching new products.

They will also both retain their portfolio manager responsibilities.

Credit analyst Mike Talaga has has been promoted to head of credit research, North America, replacing Lloyd. Talaga has worked in the financial services for 20 years and has been a credit analyst with the firm since 2015. He will work closely with head of credit research, EMEA, Andrew Griffiths.

Cielinski said: "We pride ourselves on the truly global nature of our fixed income platform and the collaboration across our teams of investment professionals.

"The promotions we are announcing today further reinforce our culture of collaboration and innovation and better position us to develop new client solutions in these key franchises to help meet the evolving needs of our clients."

The firm has been expanding its fixed income offering and last month hired a four-strong emerging market debt team, in a drive to build out its multi-sector fixed income range.