Federated Hermes hires director for UK and Ireland wholesale team

Shanta Nathan joins

clock • 1 min read
Federated Hermes has hired former Polar Capital regional sales manager Shanta Nathan as director in the firm’s UK and Ireland wholesale team.

Nathan will be responsible for raising third party assets and generating new revenues from UK wholesale clients in the South of England, ex London, and will report into Dan Churchouse, head of UK wholesale distribution.

According to the firm, his appointment signifies "a continued commitment" to the regional UK market and "the next phase of growth" for the wholesale channel as the firm continues its expansion outside of London. 

Federated Hermes finds new senior bond manager at Aviva

"The UK has always been a key market for us as a firm given our roots in the UK pension fund management space. Whilst London remains a key city for us, we are committed to our regional clients outside of the capital," said Churchouse. 

Prior to joining Federated Hermes, Nathan spent ten years of his career at Polar Capital, where he was most recently regional sales manager for clients in the South of England, South Wales and Ireland, where he was responsible for both closed- and open-ended funds. 

"With Shanta's expertise and focus, we have full resources to cater to all our existing and potential clients. Shanta is a very experienced and knowledgeable sales professional who will play a key role in making our growth plan a success in the wholesale channel," Churchouse added.

