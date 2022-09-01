Scottish investment trust completes merger with JP Morgan Global Growth & Income

Following a strategic review, the intention to merge the trusts was announced at the London Stock Exchange by the board of SCIN back in October 2021.

The combination of the trusts - both over 135 years old and some of the oldest investment companies in the sector - marks the second largest merger of two independent investment trusts to date.

Tristan Hillgarth, JGGI chair, said that today's news represents "an exciting milestone for both groups of shareholders, who should benefit from greater scale, enhanced liquidity and competitive fees of the trust".

"JGGI, which recently entered the FTSE 250, has consistently provided investors with strong relative and absolute performance in spite of recent market volatility. We are positive that the newly combined trust will continue to grow and serve shareholders' interests for many years to come," he added.

Neil Rogan, currently a non-executive director at the Scottish Investment trust, has been appointed a director of JGGI, with effect from 1 September 2022.

JGGI aims to pay shareholders an income of at least 4% per annum whilst accessing exposure to the long-term growth of the world's leading companies.

JPMorgan also agreed to a new tiered fee structure and to remove performance fees, which came into effect from 1 January 2022: 0.55% on net assets up to £750m, 0.40% on net assets between £750m and £1.5bn and 0.30% on net assets in excess of £1.5bn.

SCIN is trading at a 1.47% premium, according to the AIC, while JGGI is trading at a 0.8% discount.

According to FE fundinfo data, year-to-date JGGI lost 4%, while its benchmark lost 4.3% and the average IT Global Equity Income trust lost 2.4%. SCIN has lost 10.8% year-to-date, while the average IT Global fund is down 17.8%.

Timothy Woodhouse, one of JGGI's managers, said he is "confident" about the trust's outlook amidst the current market uncertainty.

"For us, it is all about remaining diligent to our process and partnering with our global network of more than 80 analysts to support our global search for great businesses which generate superior returns and outperformance over the long term," he said.