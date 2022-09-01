SDCL Energy Efficiency Income trust sets £100m fundraising target

The trust is releasing new ordinary shares on REX platform to provide retail investors with access to the product

This comes ahead of a deal to purchase United Utilities Renewable Energy for £100m, which the firm said it anticipated would complete shortly.

The trust is run by Jonathan Maxwell and currently has an AUM of £1.1bn and is running at a 7.9% premium, according to the AIC.

Alongside this fundraise, the trust is also releasing new ordinary shares on REX platform to provide retail investors with access to the product.

In the statement, the board said the maximum aggregate size of the retail offer will be capped at the sterling equivalent of €8m.

Energy rationing: The 'winners' from further gas shortages - if any

Tony Roper, chair of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income trust, said: "SEEIT has continued to perform during a period of significant volatility in the energy sector and the wider economy.

"SEEIT's differentiated approach to reducing energy costs provides solutions which improve resilience for our counterparties. Against a backdrop of rising energy prices and growing concerns around climate change and energy security, energy efficiency is now higher up the global agenda than ever before."

He highlighted that the trust had a "substantial" pipeline of opportunities, both from new investments and follow-on investments arising from its existing portfolio projects

"SEEIT remains focused on identifying and pursuing investment opportunities that can help enhance income and capital growth, as well as further diversify its existing portfolio. Having committed all of its existing cash and a substantial portion of its undrawn RCF, this fundraise allows SEEIT to invest in a number of these opportunities while maintaining capital discipline."