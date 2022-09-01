Short sellers turn attention to fast fashion

Cineworld slips from crosshairs

Boohoo has become the UK's most shorted stock
Boohoo has become the UK's most shorted stock

Short sellers have shifted their sights to fast fashion giants Boohoo and ASOS as the retailers top the table of most shorted UK listed companies, according to new analysis from GraniteShares.

Boohoo was the most shorted stock in the UK as of 26 August 2022, with 8.22% of its stock held short by ten separate funds, while ASOS came in third place, as short sellers held 6% of its stock across six funds.

'Boohoo's risks are already priced in': Fashion on the wrong side of ESG

Fast fashion has featured regularly in the news, particularly in light of its poor ESG credentials. Last month, Morningstar revealed the sector, which produces greater emissions than all international flights and maritime shipping combined, was a laggard across climate change, human rights and business ethics criteria.

In July, the Competition and Markets Authority revealed both ASOS and Boohoo were being investigated over "misleading eco-claims".

Cineworld, which had featured consistently as one of the UK's most shorted stocks, has dropped significantly down the list despite its recent woes, including possible bankruptcy, sitting in 24th place as just 2.76% of its stock held short by three investment firms.

New Holland Capital is its biggest detractor, holding 1.22% of the shorted stock.

B&Q owner Kingfisher divided the fast fashion giants, slipping in to second place with 7.2% of its stock held short by five separate funds.

Nick Train-backed Fevertree found itself in the crosshairs, with 5.1% of its stock shorted by two funds, while Majestic Wine sneaked in one place higher in fifth as four funds hold 5.2% of its stock short.

Nick Train doubles down on Finsbury Growth & Income's worst performer

Hargreaves Lansdown has been the recipient of a shift in sentiment with eight different investment funds holding a short on the platform totalling 6% of its stock, while Ashmore Group rounds out the table in tenth place, with four funds holding 4.5% of its stock short.

GLG Partners was the most aggressive short manager, holding 39 individual short positions on UK companies, followed by Marshall Wace on 32 and BlackRock Investment Management with 26 shorts.

Will Rhind, founder and CEO of GraniteShares, said: "Rising inflation and interest rates are highlighting the impact of the cost-of-living squeeze with the inevitable impact on the share prices of companies which rely on consumer spending."

