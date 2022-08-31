Redwheel taps abrdn for business development head

She will lead Redwheel's sales, marketing and client-facing operations and will be responsible for accelerating and building out the firm's business plans, focusing on commercial development of new investment teams and capabilities. She will report CEO Tord Stallvik.

Nicolls brings 20 years asset management experience to Redwheel, spanning both institutional and wholesale. She joins from abrdn where she was global head of ESG client strategy and previously global COO and ESG head for distribution.

Prior to joining abrdn, Nicolls spent over a decade at JP Morgan Asset Management in London where she was managing director, head of strategy for product and marketing, before becoming managing director, head of client solutions and business development, according to LinkedIn.

She was also previously group strategy director at Challenger Group, having also worked as a senior consultant at Crestone Wealth Management.

Stallvik said: "Jane has a unique understanding of the asset management industry and a proven track record of building leading businesses. She shares our commitment to putting the client at the heart of strategy and solutions and brings a solid understanding of how sustainable investing is reshaping client needs.

"I look forward to working with Jane to accelerate the growth of our global business footprint and to enhance and broaden our investment solutions to clients."