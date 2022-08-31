Growing food costs lead to 5.1% rise in UK shop price inflation

This rise in shop price inflation is the largest since records began in 2005.

Food prices rose by 9.3% after a 7% increase in July, the British Retail Consortium said today (31 August). Fresh food inflation surged to its highest level since 2008, and products such as milk, margarine and crisps saw the biggest rises.

This rise in shop price inflation is the largest since records began in 2005. Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight, NielsenIQ, who co-produces the data, said that we can expect this level of food inflation to be with us for at least another six months.

"Hopefully some of the input cost pressures in the supply chain will eventually start to ease. However, with further falls in disposable incomes coming this autumn as energy costs rocket again, retail spend will come under pressure in the all-important final quarter of the year," he said.

The rise in shop prices is playing into wider UK inflation, which topped 10.1% in July and Citigroup is predicting it could top 18% in 2023. Goldman Sachs has also warned that inflation in Britain could reach 22% on the back of high energy costs next year.

"The situation is bleak for both consumers and retailers, but retail businesses will remain committed to supporting their customers through offering discounts to vulnerable groups, expanding value ranges, fixing prices of essentials, and raising staff pay," said Helen Dickinson, chief executive at the British Retail Consortium.

However, she cautioned that as retailers also grapple with growing cost pressures, there will only be so much they can shoulder.

"The new Prime Minister will have an opportunity to relieve some of the cost burden bearing down on retailers, like the upcoming increase in business rates, in order to help retailers to do more to help their customers."

Last week, industry commentators told Investment Week that UK households "could face financial breaking point" without meaningful intervention as pressure mounts for Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss to be specific about what support they propose for households.