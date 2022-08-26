Powell pushes back on 'premature' loosening of monetary policy

The Fed’s chair said that reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below trend growth and softening of labour market conditions.

In his speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming today (26 August), Powell said that restoring price stability will take some time and will require using the central bank's tools "forcefully" to take inflation back to its 2% target.

At its most recent meeting in July, the Federal Reserve enacted its second consecutive 0.75 percentage point interest rate increase, taking its benchmark rate to a range of 2.25%-2.5%. This is where the federal funds rate is projected to settle in the longer run, Powell said.

However, with inflation running far above 2% and the labour market extremely tight, he said that "estimates of longer run neutral are not a place to pause or stop".

"At some point, as the stance of monetary policy tightens further, it likely will become appropriate to slow the pace of increases, but restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive policy stance for some time," he said.

He noted that the historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy, adding that the committee participants' most recent individual projections from the June SEP showed the median federal funds rate running slightly below 4% through the end of 2023.

US inflation was 8.5% in the year through July, cooling off from the four-decade high of 9.1% in June on the back of lower fuel prices.

While Powell welcomed the lower inflation readings last month, he said that a single month's improvement "falls far short" of what the committee will need to see before it is confident that inflation is moving down.

"We are moving our policy stance purposefully to a level that will be sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2%," he said.

While the latest economic data has been mixed, Powell said that the US economy continues to show strong underlying momentum, with the labour market remaining strong but "clearly out of balance".

The Fed's chair said that reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below trend growth and softening of labour market conditions, which he acknowledged will bring some pain to households and businesses. However, he cautioned that a failure to restore price stability "would mean far greater pain".

Ahead of the conference this week, industry experts told Investment Week they predicted the Federal Reserve to maintain its hawkish rhetoric until at least 2023, with monetary policy remaining restrictive for longer than markets are currently pricing in.

Salman Ahmed, global head of macro and strategic asset allocation at Fidelity International, said that the firm has now revised the terminal rate to around 4% from 3.5% previously.

"[We] think rates may remain higher for longer, which seems more consistent with the Fed's stance of keeping policy restrictive until clearer signs of economic and inflation slowdown appear," he said.

Callie Cox, investment analyst at eToro, said that Powell's words today were a "reality check" to the market's latest rally.

"It is significant that Powell's tone has become aggressive again despite the signs that inflation is slowing. Inflation may be slowing, but it is still much too high for the Fed's liking and Powell is willing to risk more growth and job market health to bring it down," she said.