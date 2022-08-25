Fidelity PM exits £2.4bn China Focus fund to take on new leadership role

Ning will relocate to Shanghai to take on the role of head of equities within Fidelity International’s China asset management company from 1 January.

Ning will relocate to Shanghai to take on the role of head of equities within Fidelity International's China asset management company from 1 January 2023.

Nitin Bajaj, current portfolio manager of the £338m Fidelity Asian Values trust, will take over from Ning with effect from 30 September.

Fidelity International expands private credit team

He will be supported by the fund's existing co-portfolio manager, Alice Li and assistant portfolio manager Karen Zhou, who will work closely with Ning over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition on the Luxembourg-domiciled fund.

A spokesperson at Fidelity said: "Nitin brings 19 years of investment experience with a strong track record and is well positioned to manage the strategy given his deep understanding of the Chinese equity market and his value and contrarian investment approach."

Fidelity International hired Jing Ning from Blackrock in September 2013 and handed her the helm of the China focus fund.

Schroders names new co-manager for £3.8bn Global Sustainable Growth fund as Davidson depart

Prior to her appointment at Fidelity, Ning spent over five years at Blackrock. She joined the asset management giant in 2008 to launch a new dedicated China equity fund. Ning also worked for AIG Investments from 1999 to 2007 where she was head of Chinese equities from 2004, managing two China A-share funds.

According to FE fundinfo, the Fidelity China Focus fund has returned 7.5% over the last three years, underperforming the IA China/Greater China sector, which returned 9.1% over the same time period.

Fidelity International has obtained CSRC approval to establish a wholly foreign owned enterprise asset management company in China. When the license is granted, the firm will be able to offer investment solutions to retail investors and asset management services to institutional investors.