Former Artemis head of communications Leckie convicted of assault

Leckie was sentenced on Wednesday 27 July after a trial in June in which he faced ten allegations of abusive behaviour, all of which he denied.

He was found guilty of four charges by a jury following a trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, including two counts of assault and two of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards his wife. The charges spanned a period from 2012 to 2018. The couple later divorced in 2019.

The sheriff imposed a ten-year non-harassment order, banning Leckie from approaching or contacting his ex-wife or entering their former home.

Leckie was also placed on supervision for two years and given 140 hours of unpaid work.

According to Companies House, Leckie resigned from Artemis Investment Management on 4 July 2022. He had worked for the group since 2008 and had been an LLP member since November 2010. Leckie previously worked at Martin Currie between April 2004 and October 2007 in a similar communications role.

Sheriff Chris Dickson said: "This is an anxious case involving a toxic break up of a relationship.

"Charges on the indictment taken as a whole offence are serious but the jury has found you guilty of [four] charges on various occasions which means you have been convicted of less serious charges.

"In all the circumstances I am satisfied there is an alternative to custody and I propose to make a community payback order instead of sending you to prison."

Ronnie Renucci QC, defending, said there had been "no evidence of physical harm" suffered by the victim during the two assault incidents and his client had "lost his position" with his employers.

He added: "Much of these incidents were as a result of alcohol being taken by both parties.

"He has now been absent from that alcohol use since June 2019."

Artemis IM and Leckie have been approached for further comment.