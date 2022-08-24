FCA to require 40% office attendance in hybrid working scheme

Senior leadership expected to reach 50%

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
The plan will come into effect from 5 September and be in place until at least the end of 2023.
Image:

The plan will come into effect from 5 September and be in place until at least the end of 2023.

The Financial Conduct Authority will ask all employees to return to the office for at least 40% of each month from September, while senior leadership will be “encouraged” to meet a 50% minimum.

Following a hybrid working survey, FCA board members approved a new pilot scheme to push employees to work in the office, board minutes for a 15 July meeting revealed.

The plan will come into effect from 5 September and be in place until at least the end of 2023.

The board's minute read: "The fully dispersed pilot will continue for teams, subject to local management approval, until the end of 2022. Staff will be required to attend the office for certain activities, including team events, and performance reviews and discussions."

An FCA spokesperson said: "During our hybrid working pilot, we found that offering colleagues greater flexibility was the best way to work effectively, productively and inclusively."

They added colleagues had been consulted on the plan.

The FCA allowed staff to work from home when the coronavirus pandemic began and reopened offices when lockdown restrictions were lifted.

A Freedom of Information request from the Financial Times this week found that only 30% of staff rated the FCA as a "great place to work", compared to 70% a year earlier. Confidence in the regulator's leadership had also fallen to 33% from 61% last year.

Meanwhile, 14% of the FCA's 4,200 jobs were unfilled in the middle of last month, higher than the end of last year, despite a various senior hires and a substantial recruitment drive. Vacancies were particularly high in junior positions such as associate at 15.1%, compared to a 2.5% vacancy rate among directors.

The FCA has also seen a large move towards unionisation this year, with over 650 employees joining the union Unite since last year. The unionisation effort was sparked by a new pay structure and grading proposal, which is currently under negotiation after hundreds of employees threatened to strike last month.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

BNY Mellon's Pershing appoints new CEO of EMEA

Global dividends reach record high in Q2

More on Financial services

The regulator specified that the committee will be comprised of a small number of external experts who have in-depth knowledge of ESG issues in the financial sector.
ESG

FCA seeks experts to join new ESG advisory committee

Starting in Q4 2022

Ayesha Venkataraman
clock 23 August 2022 • 2 min read
Citigroup agreed to resolve the case and qualified for a 30% discount on the fine
Financial services

FCA fines Citigroup £12.6m for failing to monitor market abuse

Did not properly implement MAR rules

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 19 August 2022 • 1 min read
FCA accused of 'hanging investors out to dry' in Panorama documentary
Regulation

FCA accused of 'hanging investors out to dry' in Panorama documentary

Focus on Blackmore Bond collapse

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 17 August 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Invesco launches metaverse fund

22 August 2022 • 1 min read
02

Investment Week reveals finalists for Investment Company of the Year Awards 2022

18 August 2022 • 3 min read
03

Chrysalis managers stand by unlisted holdings

22 August 2022 • 3 min read
04

Former Artemis head of communications Leckie convicted of assault

24 August 2022 • 2 min read
05

UK households could face 'financial breaking point' if inflation hits 18%

23 August 2022 • 3 min read
06

Truss weighs plans to merge top financial regulators - reports

18 August 2022 • 2 min read
06 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Scotland & N.I. Investment Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot