FCA to require 40% office attendance in hybrid working scheme

The plan will come into effect from 5 September and be in place until at least the end of 2023.

Following a hybrid working survey, FCA board members approved a new pilot scheme to push employees to work in the office, board minutes for a 15 July meeting revealed.

The board's minute read: "The fully dispersed pilot will continue for teams, subject to local management approval, until the end of 2022. Staff will be required to attend the office for certain activities, including team events, and performance reviews and discussions."

An FCA spokesperson said: "During our hybrid working pilot, we found that offering colleagues greater flexibility was the best way to work effectively, productively and inclusively."

They added colleagues had been consulted on the plan.

The FCA allowed staff to work from home when the coronavirus pandemic began and reopened offices when lockdown restrictions were lifted.

A Freedom of Information request from the Financial Times this week found that only 30% of staff rated the FCA as a "great place to work", compared to 70% a year earlier. Confidence in the regulator's leadership had also fallen to 33% from 61% last year.

Meanwhile, 14% of the FCA's 4,200 jobs were unfilled in the middle of last month, higher than the end of last year, despite a various senior hires and a substantial recruitment drive. Vacancies were particularly high in junior positions such as associate at 15.1%, compared to a 2.5% vacancy rate among directors.

The FCA has also seen a large move towards unionisation this year, with over 650 employees joining the union Unite since last year. The unionisation effort was sparked by a new pay structure and grading proposal, which is currently under negotiation after hundreds of employees threatened to strike last month.