BNY Mellon's Pershing appoints new CEO of EMEA

Nagel will assume the role from October, subject to regulatory approval, and will become a member of Pershing's global executive committee.

As CEO, she will lead the EMEA management team, targeting growth and opportunity for the firm in the UK, Channel Islands and Ireland. She will be based in London.

Nagel has been CEO of the European Central Counterparty since 2018, where she led the launch of its clearing equity derivatives service and oversaw the firm's acquisition by Cboe Global Markets in July 2020.

Prior to that, she held several senior management roles at the London Stock Exchange Group, Oliver Wyman and the former Financial Services Authority.

Jim Crowley, CEO of Pershing, said: "We are delighted to welcome Cécile to Pershing as CEO of our EMEA business. Following a competitive selection process, we have chosen a high-quality industry professional who shares our vision for growth.

"Cécile has a demonstrable track record of leading successful, technology-enabled businesses and their people to deliver outstanding client service to financial institutions, safely and efficiently."

Nagel added: "I am excited to join Pershing's EMEA business at a critical time for our clients, who are grappling with complex challenges as a result of heightened market uncertainty and changes in the way people and organisations invest their wealth and manage their assets.

"These institutions already see Pershing as a trusted, long-term solutions provider, and that will not change. I look forward to meeting my new colleagues and building on an impressive growth story for the EMEA business."