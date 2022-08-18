Investment Week reveals finalists for Investment Company of the Year Awards 2022

The awards highlight managers in this important part of the market, who have delivered consistently strong performance for investors across a variety of sectors and the judges believe can continue to perform well in the future.

Winners will be announced during an awards ceremony on 17 November in London.

The shortlists for the awards were constructed using scores provided by the AIC, using Morningstar data.

Investment companies need a three-year track record to 30 June 2022 to be included in the main award categories but may be shortlisted in the Best New Issue category (covering the 24-month period to 30 June 2022).

Within each sector, companies had their cumulative fair NAV returns calculated over three discrete periods in sterling terms. Returns over the 12 months to 30 June 2022 were given a 40% weighting, the 12 months to 30 June 2021 were given a 30% weighting, while the 12 months to 30 June 2020 accounted for 20% of the overall score. The final 10% weight was given to the full cumulative NAV return over the three years to 30 June 2022.

These scores were added to give a single score out of 100, the highest of which were considered for the shortlists, with oversight from our judging panel.

Shortlisted companies and their boards will now be contacted by Investment Week and asked to submit a questionnaire, which will be used in the qualitative judging stage.

Winners are then chosen by our judging panel after heated debate during our judging sessions, where qualitative factors will also be considered.

The judging panel for the awards includes some of the UK's leading researchers and investors in investment companies.

They will also decide this year's winner of the Jackie Beard Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry.

This award will be presented in tribute to Jackie to an individual who has gone above and beyond their job role to make a significant contribution to the investment company sector during their career.

Nominate for Rising Star of the Year

Investment Week is also accepting nominations for this year's Investment Company of the Year Rising Star Award.

The Rising Star Award is an individual award aimed at highlighting the achievements of newer members of the industry and the skills they can bring to the sector.

This accolade is open to nominees with a maximum of six years' experience in a role directly connected to investment trusts/VCTs. Individuals can nominate themselves or be nominated by colleagues.

Nominees can work in a range of roles connected to investment trusts and VCTs including fund management, product selection, research, investor relations, marketing or distribution.

Judges will consider professional progression and performance but will also take into account factors including: passion for the investment trust/VCT sector; excellence in their role; improvements to existing processes or products; engagement in industry-wide initiatives; and helping promote investment trusts/VCTs more widely.

To make a nomination, email Katrina Lloyd by 30 September 2022 providing the following information: name of nominee; company name; job role; number of years in the industry; and a short statement of no more than 200 words explaining why they should win this award this year. Please note, nominees must have a job role connected to investment trusts/VCTs.

To view this year's judging panel and for more information on the awards, visit the website here.

Shortlisted trusts will be contacted by the Investment Week team. For further information on this part of the process, please email Isabella Gahagan.