Flows into sustainable strategies slow as equities continue to suffer

Sustainable funds ended July in positive territory, though their net flows compared with non-sustainable counterparts tightened over the period.

Funds flowing into indexed sustainable strategies finished July at £251m, according to Morningstar data. This follows data published last month revealing flows into sustainable equity funds dropped by 62% in the second quarter of this year, amid market uncertainty headwinds.

Broader equities continued their run of outflows over the month, though levels had slowed since May and June lows, with £2.7bn flowing out of equity strategies, adding to one year outflows of £12.8bn.

It was a better month for fixed income despite inflationary woes, as investors added £739m to fixed income funds.

"Fixed income strategies have been the beneficiary of net inflows over the last two years, and continued their positive run despite the inflationary backdrop. Within this asset class, global corporate saw the largest new inflow for the month, followed by the GBP hedged version of this Morningstar category," the report read.

Global equity income continued its five-month inflow streak, adding an extra £176m over July. The main beneficiaries this year to date include active offerings Trojan Global Income, Fidelity Global Dividend and Baillie Gifford Responsible Equity Income.

Following its worst six-month opening on record, in which it saw $54.3bn exit its active mutual funds, and record monthly outflow in June, Vanguard's woes have steadied over a broadly flat July as just £34m left the house.

Flows were spread across the firm's offering with an £89m outflow from its FTSE Developed World ex-UK Equity Index fund described by Morningstar as the "most significant". Vanguard's passive range continues to enjoy inflows, although these have recently turned more volatile.

Net flows for abrdn were relatively flat over the month, although the report highlighted two notable flows, with £139m entering the Corporate Bond Tracker fund, while its Global Absolute Return Strategy fund was subject to £126m in withdrawals.

BlackRock had its largest net outflow figure since 2018 last month, as £1.6bn left Larry Fink's passive giant.