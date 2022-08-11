Joe Wiggins departs St James's Place

Just over a year in role

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Wiggins took the role after his departure from abrdn just five months after the launch of its MyFolio Sustainable fund range.
Image:

Wiggins took the role after his departure from abrdn just five months after the launch of its MyFolio Sustainable fund range.

Director of liquid markets Joe Wiggins has left St James’s Place after just over a year in the role.

Wiggins, who joined the firm last July, thanked his colleagues but alluded to tensions between himself and the wealth management giant.

Writing on LinkedIn, he said: "Although a relatively brief stay was never my intention, sometimes you must acknowledge when things do not quite fit."

While an onwards destination is currently unknown, Wiggins said he would reappear in a new role "in a month or so".

St James's Place assets drop 7.6% in H1 despite net inflows of £5.5bn

A spokesperson for St. James's Place said: "Joe has taken the decision to move to a different type of role within the investment industry.

"Joe has made a valuable contribution to the evolution of the investment team in the time he has been at SJP, and we wish him well for the future."

Wiggins took the role after his departure from abrdn just five months after the launch of its MyFolio Sustainable fund range.

He had originally joined Standard Life Investments back in 2014 as a senior analyst, before eventually taking on the role of head of portfolio management.

Wiggins has also held positions with Chelsea Financial Services, Principal Investment Management and Stamford Associates.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

M&G profits nearly halve despite return to inflows

Growth ambitions delayed as abrdn profits drop and AUM shrinks

Most read
01

Bestinvest's Spot the Dog finds fewest underperformers in six years

08 August 2022 • 4 min read
02

Bank of England predicts recession as it enacts largest rate hike in 27 years

04 August 2022 • 2 min read
03

Growth ambitions delayed as abrdn profits drop and AUM shrinks

09 August 2022 • 2 min read
04

Monks and Independent Investment trust agree merger terms

09 August 2022 • 1 min read
05

Four graphs explaining... fixed income

08 August 2022 • 3 min read
06

Deep Dive: Property markets in this recession are not like 2008

05 August 2022 • 5 min read
06 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Scotland & N.I. Investment Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot