Joe Wiggins departs St James's Place

Wiggins took the role after his departure from abrdn just five months after the launch of its MyFolio Sustainable fund range.

Wiggins, who joined the firm last July, thanked his colleagues but alluded to tensions between himself and the wealth management giant.

Writing on LinkedIn, he said: "Although a relatively brief stay was never my intention, sometimes you must acknowledge when things do not quite fit."

While an onwards destination is currently unknown, Wiggins said he would reappear in a new role "in a month or so".

A spokesperson for St. James's Place said: "Joe has taken the decision to move to a different type of role within the investment industry.

"Joe has made a valuable contribution to the evolution of the investment team in the time he has been at SJP, and we wish him well for the future."

He had originally joined Standard Life Investments back in 2014 as a senior analyst, before eventually taking on the role of head of portfolio management.

Wiggins has also held positions with Chelsea Financial Services, Principal Investment Management and Stamford Associates.