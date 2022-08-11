HSBC launches biodiversity screened ETF

SFDR Article 8

clock • 1 min read
Invests in companies with strong biodiversity credentials.
Image:

Invests in companies with strong biodiversity credentials.

HSBC Asset Management has launched an Article 8 ETF that tracks the Euronext ESG Biodiversity Screen index.

The HSBC World ESG Biodiversity Screened Equity UCITS ETF invests in companies with strong biodiversity credentials, aimed at wholesale and institutional investors.

It will track the Euronext ESG Biodiversity Screened index series, which is a group of investable biodiversity screened benchmark indices based on a broad range of equities utilising Euronext World as the parent index.

The fund will apply three exclusionary filters: a socially responsible investment filter, a negative ESG screen to remove the worst 25% constituents and an IDL Corporate Biodiversity Footprint 'uplift' of approximately 35% versus the parent index.

IDL's Corporate Biodiversity Footprint assesses four of the most material impacts on biodiversity: climate change, land use, air pollution and water pollution.

AXA IM launches biodiversity equity strategy 

After filters are applied, the ETF will consist of the top 500 companies that perform best in terms of corporate biodiversity footprint and ESG risk score, while not participating in any of the exclusionary activities applied by the SRI filter.

According to the firm, despite a lack of full and comprehensive biodiversity data there is currently a need for multiple screens which capture the risks.

Olga de Tapia, global head of ETF and indexing sales at HSBC AM, said: "This ETF is the newest in our suite of sustainable building blocks we have been innovating for investors, to help them create portfolios that address material environmental issues such as biodiversity and climate change.

"We have a huge part to play in the protection and preservation of biodiversity which can be achieved through ‘biodiversity aware' investment processes and this ETF is hopefully a step in combatting the biodiversity crisis."

The fund will run a total expense ratio of 0.35% and is registered on the London Stock Exchange under ticker HBDV LN.

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

Quilter maintains inflows amid 12% group AUMA decline

abrdn confirms plans to merge or close 100 funds

More on ESG

Charles Radclyffe of EthicsGrade
ESG

Avoid the watermelons: Time to think differently about ESG

Focus on investor needs

Charles Radclyffe
clock 10 August 2022 • 4 min read
Janine Hofer-Wittwer CFA, SIX
ESG

MiFID II meets ESG and EU regulation

Tight time frame

Janine Hofer-Wittwer
clock 09 August 2022 • 3 min read
Analysts warn of ESG investment risk in fashion brands
ESG

'Boohoo's risks are already priced in': Fashion on the wrong side of ESG

25% of greenwashing complaints

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 08 August 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Bestinvest's Spot the Dog finds fewest underperformers in six years

08 August 2022 • 4 min read
02

Bank of England predicts recession as it enacts largest rate hike in 27 years

04 August 2022 • 2 min read
03

Growth ambitions delayed as abrdn profits drop and AUM shrinks

09 August 2022 • 2 min read
04

Monks and Independent Investment trust agree merger terms

09 August 2022 • 1 min read
05

Four graphs explaining... fixed income

08 August 2022 • 3 min read
06

Deep Dive: Property markets in this recession are not like 2008

05 August 2022 • 5 min read
06 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Scotland & N.I. Investment Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot