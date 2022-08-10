Quilter maintains inflows amid 12% group AUMA decline

Net inflows from its high net worth segment, which includes advice business Quilter Private Clients, part of discretionary wealth management business Quilter Cheviot, were up slightly at £500m, compared to £400m a year prior.

Investment platform net flows dipped to £1.6bn, down from £1.8bn last year in keeping with an industry-wide slowdown in new client flows during the second quarter of the financial year, while total AUMA declined 12%, from £111.8bn to £98.7bn, which the firm said was principally due to adverse market movements of £14.5bn.

Quilter chief executive officer Paul Feeney said: "Operating conditions in the first six months of 2022 have been challenging. Global equity markets have experienced one of the worst periods of negative performance in recent years and traditional 60:40 multi-asset portfolios have had their largest negative year-to-date return on record."

Feeney added that given the economic backdrop, the firm's AUMA had been "relatively resilient", adding that despite volatility, it recorded net inflows on its investment platform and through its high net worth segment, which he said lessened the impact from negative mark-to-market and third party platform net outflows.

Net outflows of assets held on third party platforms climbed to £600m, up from £300m in the first half of 2021 which it said reflected non-core legacy business coming to an end and transition of assets advised by Quilter Financial Planning on other platforms to the Quilter Investment Platform.

Group profits before tax totalled £182m, compared to losses of £21m a year prior, which it said was largely driven by tax credits.

The business managed to deliver a 9% increase in its adjusted profit, reaching £61m, up from £51m this time last year.

The group reported progress with building platform flows from IFA firms, with 80 adviser firms using its platform over the six months.

It continues to build out its integrated advice and investment proposition in the high net worth segment. It has added eight investment managers since June 2021.