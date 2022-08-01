Two thirds of M&G AUM fails to meet performance expectations

Of the remaining assets, 60.8% needed improvement while 4.4% of the AUM was found to be unsatisfactory. Investment performance value is judged against all stated fund objectives, performance versus the benchmark and any relevant non-financial and sustainability objectives.

Despite this, M&G reported an improvement in its annual assessment of value report, with 95.8% of its funds by assets under management deemed to be delivering value overall, up from 92.1% in the previous year.

By overall performance, fewer funds were rated ‘must improve' than last year, however two funds were rated overall unsatisfactory: M&G Recovery and M&G Absolute Return Bond. Both performed below the benchmark on one-year, three-year and five-year performance.

The firm's recovery fund is of particular note, having seen numerous years of poor performance. Despite a recent refresh of investment approach and new manager 18 months ago, the fund has not yet delivered positive performance. M&G said it will "take further steps to enhance investment outcomes".

M&G added that the other underperformer, the firm's absolute return bond fund, is currently undergoing "a thorough review".

Meanwhile, other funds rated unsatisfactory last year either improved to satisfactory, or merged, as in the case of the M&G European Select fund and the M&G Pan European Select Smaller Companies fund.

Jack Daniels, CIO and MD for asset management at M&G, said: "Over 95% of assets under management in the range were found to have delivered value to customers. Our ongoing efforts to strengthen investment processes and maintain competitive pricing are designed to, over time, result in good overall outcomes for our customers.

"As changes to process, products and people bed-in, alongside more supportive market conditions generally, we continue to see improving aggregate performance of the UK mutual fund range."