US economy enters technical recession

GDP drop of 0.9% in Q2

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
The NBER has not yet designated the US economy as being in recession
Image:

The NBER has not yet designated the US economy as being in recession

US GDP contracted 0.9% in the second quarter of 2022, putting the country into a technical recession after two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

The GDP numbers defied expectations, with experts predicting 0.5% growth.

This followed a contraction of 1.6% in the first quarter of this year putting the US into a technical recession by global standards.

However, the US approaches recession differently, arguing it is not determined by two consecutive quarters of negative growth, as is the case in the UK and much of the rest of the world. Instead, the National Bureau of Economic Research determines recession based on a range of factors such as GDP, real income and employment.

The NBER has not yet designated the US economy as being in recession.

Fed makes further 75 basis points hike in bid to tame inflation

Nevertheless, two quarters of negative GDP growth have already spooked markets. The two-year treasury yields plunged, already weakened by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates by 0.75% yesterday (27 July) in an attempt to combat runaway inflation.

Despite the contraction in growth, personal consumption actually grew by 1%, compared to 1.8% growth in the previous quarter.

The White House has pushed back on the idea that the US is in a recession as the midterm elections approach.

"When you are creating almost 400,000 jobs a month, that is not a recession," said treasury secretary Janet Yellen in an interview on Sunday.

65% of Americans already believed the country was in a recession before the latest GDP numbers were revealed, according to a recent Morning Consult poll.

Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, said: "Policymakers will no doubt be tying themselves in knots trying to explain why the US economy is not in recession. However, they make a strong point. While two consecutive quarters of negative growth is technically a recession, other timelier economic data are not consistent with recession. Certainly, with two job openings per unemployed worker and an average 375,000 jobs being added per quarter, the labour market is a picture of strength.

"That is not to say the US economy is not slowing. With excess savings being whittled down, consumers are being more price sensitive and more deliberate with purchases, while companies are facing greater margin pressures.

"Throw in the most aggressive Fed tightening cycle since the 1980s, and a recession in early 2023 is highly likely."

Richard Flynn managing director at Charles Schwab UK added: "Today's announcement is concerning and reflects weaknesses in the stock market and the outlook for corporate profit margins. The US economy and stock market both struggled in the first half of 2022, as tighter monetary policy, faster inflation and slower growth dented consumer and business confidence.

"The Fed doled out trillions of dollars worth of liquidity during the pandemic, boosting the economy. However, it is now aggressively raising interest rates in a bid to control inflation, meaning that liquidity has dried up. Tightening financial conditions point to a meaningful economic slowdown. Today's announcement underscores this risk."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

JO Hambro launches global select Shariah fund

AXA IM appoints new equity quant investing head

More on Economics

Henk-Jan Rikkerink, Fidelity International
Economics

Partner insight: Which is better for multi-asset - active or passive?

Passive funds have outperformed over the past 10 years but may not do so forever, says Fidelity International's Henk-Jan Rikkerink

Fidelity International
clock 28 July 2022 • 1 min read
Image: Some island nations will remain exempt.
Economics

EU confirms gas rationing as Putin makes further cuts to Nord Stream 1

Voluntary 15% reduction

Georgie Lee
clock 28 July 2022 • 1 min read
Many sovereign and central bank investors who were previously resistant to ESG have now begun to adopt policies on the issue
ESG

Three quarters of sovereign wealth funds embrace ESG policies

Central bank adoption sits at 47%

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 27 July 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'Watershed moment for financial services': FCA unveils final Consumer Duty rules

27 July 2022 • 5 min read
02

Stock Spotlight: Haleon spinout boosts GSK but firm remains dependant on pipeline

25 July 2022 • 6 min read
03

US economy enters technical recession

28 July 2022 • 2 min read
04

Schroders names new co-manager for £3.8bn Global Sustainable Growth fund as Davidson departs

25 July 2022 • 2 min read
05

'There is a direct link between Roe v Wade and investment risk'

28 July 2022 • 4 min read
06

Pridham Report: Blackrock and Fidelity continue to dominate in Q2

26 July 2022 • 1 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot