St James's Place assets drop 7.6% in H1 despite net inflows of £5.5bn

According to its half year results, the firm saw its FUM reduced by £11.7bn in six months, closing at £142.3bn, down from £154bn in December 2021.

Over the period, the wealth manager saw net investment returns fall by £17.3bn, with UK equities suffering the most as it lost £5.5bn, while fixed income dropped £4.4bn. Alternatives was the only asset class that remained unchanged at £11.6bn of total FUM.

The firm still managed to bring in £9.1bn of new client investments, £5.5bn of which were net inflows, in line with the same period last year. The new capital was equivalent to 7.1% of opening FUM on an annualised basis.

Profit before tax moved from £482.6m for the six months to 30 June 2021 to a loss of £298.4m for the same period this year.

"Financial advice is needed now more than ever given the challenges facing individuals, both in the short- and long-term," said SJP CEO Andrew Croft.

"Given current market conditions, we now expect full year gross and net flows of around £18bn and £11bn respectively, which would make 2022 our second highest ever year for flows and put the business even further ahead against our 2025 business plan objectives."

The firm's 2025 strategy aims to achieve long-term compound new business growth of 10% per annum and consistent retention above 95% to reach £200bn of FUM by 2025, and CFO Craig Gentle said that "good progress is being made" towards these targets.