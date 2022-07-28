St James's Place assets drop 7.6% in H1 despite net inflows of £5.5bn

Investment returns fell by £17.3bn

clock • 1 min read
Andrew Croft, CEO of St James's Place
Image:

Andrew Croft, CEO of St James's Place

St James’s Place saw its funds under management drop 7.6% over H1 despite recording £5.5bn of net inflows, as the reversal in global investment markets dragged down investment performance.

According to its half year results, the firm saw its FUM reduced by £11.7bn in six months, closing at £142.3bn, down from £154bn in December 2021.

Over the period, the wealth manager saw net investment returns fall by £17.3bn, with UK equities suffering the most as it lost £5.5bn, while fixed income dropped £4.4bn. Alternatives was the only asset class that remained unchanged at £11.6bn of total FUM. 

Alternatives adds £5bn to Schroders net inflows while mutual funds leak cash

The firm still managed to bring in £9.1bn of new client investments, £5.5bn of which were net inflows, in line with the same period last year. The new capital was equivalent to 7.1% of opening FUM on an annualised basis. 

Profit before tax moved from £482.6m for the six months to 30 June 2021 to a loss of £298.4m for the same period this year. 

"Financial advice is needed now more than ever given the challenges facing individuals, both in the short- and long-term," said SJP CEO Andrew Croft. 

"Given current market conditions, we now expect full year gross and net flows of around £18bn and £11bn respectively, which would make 2022 our second highest ever year for flows and put the business even further ahead against our 2025 business plan objectives." 

WH Ireland delivers pre-tax profits of £1.4m as discretionary AUM grows

The firm's 2025 strategy aims to achieve long-term compound new business growth of 10% per annum and consistent retention above 95% to reach £200bn of FUM by 2025, and CFO Craig Gentle said that "good progress is being made" towards these targets.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Alliance loses 11.3% despite boost from commodities exposure

Premier Miton leads FE Crown Ratings with 12 funds gaining top score

More on Companies

Flows have fallen 40% to £600m, compared to £1bn last year.
Companies

Rathbones maintains positive flows in H1 but profits decline

Profits drop to £50m

Georgie Lee
clock 28 July 2022 • 2 min read
Schroders group chief executive Peter Harrison
Companies

Alternatives adds £5bn to Schroders net inflows while mutual funds leak cash

Global Sustainable Value a best-seller

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 28 July 2022 • 2 min read
Wealth management delivered revenue in the year of £15.8m, up from £13.3m.
Companies

WH Ireland delivers pre-tax profits of £1.4m as discretionary AUM grows

WM AUM remains at £1.6bn

Valeria Martinez
clock 27 July 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

'Watershed moment for financial services': FCA unveils final Consumer Duty rules

27 July 2022 • 5 min read
02

Stock Spotlight: Haleon spinout boosts GSK but firm remains dependant on pipeline

25 July 2022 • 6 min read
03

US economy enters technical recession

28 July 2022 • 2 min read
04

Schroders names new co-manager for £3.8bn Global Sustainable Growth fund as Davidson departs

25 July 2022 • 2 min read
05

'There is a direct link between Roe v Wade and investment risk'

28 July 2022 • 4 min read
06

Pridham Report: Blackrock and Fidelity continue to dominate in Q2

26 July 2022 • 1 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot