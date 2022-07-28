Fed makes further 75 basis points hike in bid to tame inflation

As the central bank's two-day policy meeting drew to a close yesterday (Wednesday 28 July), the Federal Open Market Committee announced rates would increase to range between 2.25% and 2.5%.

The move follows the bank's first 75bps rise since 1994 last month.

"From the standpoint of our congressional mandate to promote maximum employment and price stability, the current picture is plain to see: The labour market is extremely tight, and inflation is much too high," Powell said at a press conference.

"Against this backdrop, today the FOMC raised its policy interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point and anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range for the federal funds rate will be appropriate."

He added that as it reduces the size of its balance sheet, it will become appropriate to slow the pace of rate hikes while it assesses policy impacts on the economy and inflation.

"Policymakers resisted the temptation to follow the Bank of Canada with a shock-and-awe one percentage point increase, noting that 'recent indicators of spending and production have softened' and chair Jerome Powell talked in his press conference about the likelihood of below-trend growth and a narrowing path to avoiding recession," said Oliver Jones, asset allocation strategist at Rathbones.

"In fact, there have been numerous signs in the past couple of months that the economic outlook is deteriorating. Consumer confidence continues to weaken, and initial jobless claims have been climbing steadily since the first quarter of this year."

With markets pricing in a shorter hike trajectory, two-year US treasuries were down 5.5bps while 10-year yields were down 2.2bps.

Marcus Brookes, chief investment officer at Quilter Investors, said that while markets had been expecting the hike, it will stoke fears the US is nearing recession:

"We are seeing clear evidence of a consumer slowdown with Walmart yesterday warning on Q2 and full year earnings due to pressure on general merchandise sales as consumers adjust to the squeeze on disposable incomes. A large part of the US economy is consumption and there is still a feeling that the US may be raising into a slowdown."