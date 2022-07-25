Julius Baer accelerates cost cuts as AUM drops 11%

The group attributed the decline to significant corrections in global equity and bond markets in "one of the worst six-month periods for capital markets in decades."

Although the firm has received net inflows since the end of April, this was not enough to reverse the outflows from the opening of the year and Julius Baer reported CHF 1.1bn outflows over H1.

The firm revealed it would be introducing a hiring freeze for roles outside of relationship management in the second half of the year. It noted it had reduced personnel expenses in the first six months of 2022 and that it would aim to align general expenses with expectations going forward.

Personnel expenses were down 1% at CHF 842m, compared to the first six months of 2021, while general expenses were up 23% at CHF 387m.

Julius Baer declined to provide any further information on freezes beyond what was in the public domain.

GAM expects to reduce losses by more than 90%

CEO Philipp Rickenbacher said during the first half results: "This is the commitment to cost discipline, while at the same time investing in future growth."

Adjusted net profit was down 25%, at CHF 476m, while IFRS net profit was impacted by a CHF 55m charge relating to a civil litigation settlement.

It announced on 1 July it had resolved and closed a legacy litigation case with the liquidator of a Lithuanian corporation relating to alleged embezzlement of assets at a Lithuanian corporation by two of its executives, dating back more than ten years. The group reached a settlement of €105m, half of which was covered by pre-existing provisions.

Rickenbacher continued: "We remain focused on achieving our targets for the strategic cycle ending in 2022, accelerating cost discipline across the group, doubling down on efforts to create value for clients and opportunities to hire front-office talent."