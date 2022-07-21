Performance losses of £4.7bn drag Brewin Dolphin AUM down 8%

Over the three months to June 2022, the firm's AUM fell to £51.7bn, down from £56.3bn in the previous quarter, according to a trading update. CEO Robin Beer said investment performance had been impacted by recent market weakness and ongoing volatility.

Brewin Dolphin still managed to attract new capital, with net inflows of £100m. Flows over Q3 include £200m of outflows in discretionary and execution only.

"We are in the final stage of switching over to our new custody and settlement system, which is to take place at the end of summer. We continue to see increased demand for our propositions and investment solutions, and we are well placed to capture the secular growth trends in the market," said Beer.

The firm's total income was £97.9m over the quarter, down 5.7% year-on-year, due to lower market performance. Year-to-date total income was up 1.2% to £307.4m.

Total discretionary income decreased by 6.1% to £80.5m in Q3, while financial planning income grew 5.6% to £11.3m driven by demand for ongoing financial planning advice, the firm said.

RBC Wealth Management announced its intention to acquire Brewin Dolphin for 515p per share at the end of March 2022. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to regulatory approvals, but according to the firm, it is still on track to complete by the end of Q3 2022.